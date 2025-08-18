Kingz Protection and Security Services Announces 10% Off All Security Guard Services Through September 2025

Los Angeles Security Services Company Hollywood Security Guard Company Beverly Hills Security Guard Company

Get 10% off security guard services with Kingz Protection through Sept 2025.

“This 10% discount makes it easier for businesses and communities to access trusted, professional security services,” said Chad Brown, President of KPSSS” — Chad Bey Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingz Protection and Security Services, a leading provider of professional security solutions in Southern California, has announced a special promotion offering 10% off all security guard services through September 30, 2025. This limited-time offer provides businesses, event organizers, and property owners with affordable access to the region’s most trusted protection services.Professional Security Services Tailored to Every NeedKingz Protection and Security Services specializes in comprehensive security solutions designed to safeguard people, property, and events. Their offerings include:Armed and Unarmed Security GuardsExecutive Protection ServicesMobile Patrol UnitsEvent and Venue SecurityCommercial and Residential Property ProtectionWith a reputation for reliability and professionalism, the company ensures that each client receives a customized security plan backed by highly trained, licensed personnel.A Commitment to Safety and Peace of Mind“At Kingz Protection, we believe security is not one-size-fits-all,” said [Insert Spokesperson Name/Title]. “This 10% discount is our way of making high-quality security services more accessible, while continuing to deliver the professionalism and safety our clients rely on.”Act Now – Offer Ends September 30, 2025The 10% discount is available for new and existing clients across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Riverside, Beverly Hills, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and surrounding areas. Clients are encouraged to schedule consultations early to lock in savings and secure services for upcoming events, business needs, or residential protection.About Kingz Protection and Security ServicesKingz Protection and Security Services is a trusted Southern California security provider known for its dedicated team of trained professionals. Serving commercial, residential, and event clients, the company is committed to creating safer communities through expert security strategies and unmatched client service.

