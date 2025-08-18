Gould Academy’s Alana LaCourse Embodies Leadership & Service as Miss Maine’s Teen — Heading to National Competition

Miss Maine's Teen, Alana LaCourse, with Gould Academy's, "Summit the Husky." At Gould, Alana is the embodiment of the school’s core values — Kindness, Courage, Curiosity, and Creativity — weaving them into every aspect of her life.

BETHEL, ME, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gould Academy is proud to celebrate junior Alana LaCourse, recently crowned Miss Maine’s Teen , as she prepares to represent the state on the national stage this September in the Miss America’s Teen Competition. While the title itself is an honor, it is Alana’s leadership, generosity, and deep involvement in both the Gould and wider Maine communities that make her a true role model. At Gould , Alana is the embodiment of the school’s core values — Kindness, Courage, Curiosity, and Creativity — weaving them into every aspect of her life. A three-season athlete, she plays varsity soccer in the fall, races for the Alpine Ski Team in the winter, and competes on the varsity tennis team in the spring. Beyond athletics, Alana shares her musical talents by singing and playing ukulele at school performances, inspiring peers with her confidence and artistry.• GIVE O.N.E Nonprofit OrganizationHer commitment to service extends well beyond campus. In the summer of 2024, Alana launched GIVE O.N.E , a nonprofit dedicated to making competitive ski racing more accessible for young athletes by providing essential ski racing protective gear. The program has already had a tangible impact in helping youth from across Maine pursue their skiing dreams without financial barriers.Alana’s leadership and service have earned admiration from students, faculty, and the wider Gould community. “She is a shining example of what it means to be a Gould student — committed to excellence, grounded in kindness, and motivated by the desire to make a difference,” said Sara Shifrin, Assistant Head of School at Gould Academy.In the weeks ahead, Alana’s calendar will be filled with opportunities to inspire others. Gould Academy will host a Watch Party on September 6 to rally the community as she competes nationally in Orlando, Florida.• National Girls & Women in Sports Day 2025On August 21, Alana will be honored by the Portland Sea Dogs by throwing out the first pitch at the Portland Sea Dogs game for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, further underscoring her dedication to promoting female leadership in athletics.Before heading to the national competition, Alana will be honored at a Send-Off Brunch on August 23, at the “Taste of Maine” Restaurant in Woolwich, Maine, a special fundraiser featuring a preview of Alana’s competition wardrobe and talent presentation. The event is an opportunity for the community to celebrate her achievements and contribute to her journey.For Alana, the Miss America’s Teen experience is not about crowns or sashes — it’s about service, scholarship, and personal growth. The competition, founded on principles of empowerment and education, aligns perfectly with the values she lives every day at Gould.“This journey has given me a platform to combine my passions — sports, music, and service — into something that can uplift others, says Alana. "I’m so grateful for the encouragement I’ve received from my Gould family and from communities across Maine.”As she steps onto the national stage, Alana carries with her the pride of Gould Academy, the hopes of her home state, and a mission to inspire young people to dream big and give back.— ENDS —• About Gould Academy:Founded in 1836, Gould Academy is a private, co-educational boarding and day school in Bethel, Maine, serving students in grades 9 through post-graduate year. Guided by the core values of Kindness, Courage, Curiosity, and Creativity, Gould offers a rigorous college-preparatory program alongside exceptional athletics, arts, and experiential learning opportunities.• About GIVE O.N.E.:Founded by Alana LaCourse in 2024, GIVE O.N.E. is a Maine-based nonprofit that raises money to purchase new ski racing equipment to help make the sport accessible to young athletes. By removing financial barriers, GIVE O.N.E. fosters inclusivity, confidence, and opportunity on the slopes.

