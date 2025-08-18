Imbibe Expands Taste Modulation Platform

Solve Formulation Challenges Across Beverage Categories

NILES, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbibe, a leading flavor supplier with deep product development expertise, is proud to introduce an expanded SweetSense® line as part of its growing taste modulation portfolio—a robust suite of solutions engineered to tackle the most complex flavor challenges in today’s food and beverage innovation landscape.

As brands push boundaries with alternative sweeteners, high-protein formulations, plant-based ingredients, and functional additions like caffeine and botanicals, taste remains the most persistent barrier to trial and repeat purchase. Imbibe’s taste solutions—SweetSense® and NonSense®—offer targeted support to mitigate off-notes, round out flavor profiles, and enhance sweetness perception, enabling developers to meet clean label goals without compromising on taste.

“We’re seeing a surge in demand for clean, high-performance flavor solutions that can keep pace with the growing complexity of formulations,” said Lauren Senne, Manager of Applications and Taste Modulation at Imbibe. “Our expanded taste modulation platform, including the latest SweetSense innovation, empowers product developers to create more enjoyable, craveable products—even with the toughest functional ingredients.”

A New Advancement in Sweet Modulation

The newest addition to the SweetSense® portfolio – PW-4 is specifically designed to round off sharp sweetness peaks, reduce mild bitterness, and minimize the lingering effects commonly associated with some high-intensity sweeteners.

Solving Real-World Flavor Challenges

Imbibe’s taste modulation platform addresses issues such as:

Bitterness and astringency from plant proteins, caffeine, and botanical extracts

Metallic or lingering aftertastes from high-intensity sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit

Flavor washout or muted notes in high-nutrient density applications

Back-end flavor perception issues in dairy alternatives and protein-enriched bases

Unbalanced sweetness or lack of mouthfeel in reduced-sugar and sugar-free systems

The SweetSense® line consists of sweetness modulators designed to simulate sugar-like perception at low to mid use levels, while the NonSense® portfolio offers versatile maskers that neutralize off-notes from a wide range of ingredients. Both are available in liquid and powder formats, making them ideal for a variety of application environments including sports nutrition, functional beverages, alcohol alternatives, and children’s nutrition.

Whether reformulating for sugar reduction, navigating the sensory complexities of plant-based proteins, or building indulgent flavor in low-calorie systems, Imbibe’s taste modulation tools are engineered to support developers every step of the way.

Taste that Performs

With over six decades of experience in flavor design and formulation, Imbibe is committed to delivering taste that performs—at scale, in real-world conditions, and in alignment with brand goals.

To learn more about Imbibe’s taste modulation capabilities or to request a sample, visit www.imbibeinc.com or contact marketing@imbibeinc.com.

