Collagen Project Recognized as a Top Morpheus8 Provider in Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- collagen project is proud to announce its recent recognition as one of the leading Morpheus8 providers in the state of Florida and among the top 1% of providers nationwide. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights collagen project’s dedication to delivering exceptional results in non-surgical skin rejuvenation and its ongoing commitment to innovation in aesthetic medicine.Based in Miami Beach, collagen project specializes exclusively in collagen-building treatments including Morpheus8, microneedling with SkinPen, exosome therapy, and VI Peels. This focused approach has earned the trust of clients throughout the region seeking science-based, results-driven skin care without the need for surgery.Morpheus8 is a breakthrough treatment that combines microneedling with radiofrequency to target deep layers of the skin, rebuild collagen, and remodel tissue for firmer, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin. At collagen project, treatments are carefully customized to meet each patient’s needs and aesthetic goals.“Our team is fixated on skin quality,” said Lauren G., founding partner at collagen project. “We are here to help people have the best skin of their lives by focusing on long-term skin health, not short-term fixes. This recognition reinforces our mission and the trust our patients place in us every day.”Now entering its third year of operation, collagen project continues to grow as one of Miami Beach’s most trusted destinations for non-surgical aesthetic care. The practice remains committed to delivering lasting results through a personalized, collagen-first philosophy. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, contact collagen project directly by phone or on their website

