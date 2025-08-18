Haunted Casino Soirée Brings Halloween Magic to Houston’s Uptown District
— The Haunted Casino Soirée, the city’s captivating one-night Halloween spectacular, hosted by Patricia Marroquin aka @tiktokmomma7
Why This Event Stands Out
Casino Glam & Spooky Fun: Guests will enjoy blackjack, poker, roulette—and other casino-style tables—reimagined with Halloween flair. Expect eerie lighting, decked-out dealers, and haunted décor throughout the venue. Enjoy a fun and safe environment with security services provided by Reliable Security Plus. 100% of net proceeds from casino game chip sales will go to C-STEM, a local teacher support non-profit organization.
Grand-Prize Costume Contest: Attendees can dress to impress (or scare!) with a chance to win a massive $5,000 grand prize costume contest (registration at checkout), raising the stakes on creativity and boldness. The contest is already buzzing on Instagram under #HauntedCasinoSoireeCraft Cocktails & Live Beats: Enjoy signature Halloween-themed libations, premium spirits, and specialty bites served throughout the night. DJs and performers will set the tone with energetic music and surprises at every corner
VIP Experience: Limited VIP tickets include exclusive access, perks like priority entry, lounge seating, open bar, and distinctive Halloween swag to elevate the night.
Tickets On Sale August 1, 2025
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 1st through halloweenhouston.com The event is strictly 21+.
Promote & Attend
Media, influencers, and local outlets: Help spread the word! Share event details, group packages, graphics found on our official site. High-res visuals, logos, and digital media kits are available at halloweenhouston.com Early access and VIP ticket holders are encouraged to pre-register to secure benefits and priority entry.
Event Overview
Detail Description
Event Name: Haunted Casino Soirée
Date & Time Friday, October 31, 2025 – 9PM to 2AM
The George Theater – 5420 Westheimer RD
Age Requirement 21+
Attire - Costume not required (optional glamorous or spooky)
Rideshare: Highly recommended
Highlights Casino games, costume contest, cocktails, DJ sets, diverse food choices, VIP
Host Hotels: Aloft and Double Tree Galleria
Who Should Attend
This event targets Houston’s young professionals, seasoned couples, cosplay culture, tourists, and nightlife lovers aged 25+, especially those seeking an upscale Halloween experience with the excitement of a casino and style of a ballroom gala. Whether you're coming solo, in a group, or just in town for Afrotech (#afrotech2025) seeking a great time, it’s perfect for costume enthusiasts and social butterflies alike.
About Halloween Houston
Haunted Casino Soirée presents an elevated Halloween experience that focuses on adults seeking excitement, elegance, and entertainment. Blending casino-style gaming, theatrical décor, and nightlife energy, the Haunted Casino Soirée is the annual must-attend for Houston’s most spirited individuals.
Follow us @HalloweenHouston for teaser videos, costume inspiration, sponsorship/partnership opportunities, and ticket giveaways

