Haunted Casino Soirée Brings Halloween Magic to Houston’s Uptown District

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Haunted Casino Soirée, the city’s captivating one-night Halloween spectacular, hosted by Patricia Marroquin aka @tiktokmomma7, happening Friday, October 31, 2025, located at the legendary The George Theater in Houston’s upscale Uptown Business District near the Galleria Mall. Bursting with casino games, themed cocktails, a costume contest, and immersive entertainment, the soirée is custom-designed to thrill Houston’s 25+ crowd.Why This Event Stands OutCasino Glam & Spooky Fun: Guests will enjoy blackjack, poker, roulette—and other casino-style tables—reimagined with Halloween flair. Expect eerie lighting, decked-out dealers, and haunted décor throughout the venue. Enjoy a fun and safe environment with security services provided by Reliable Security Plus. 100% of net proceeds from casino game chip sales will go to C-STEM, a local teacher support non-profit organization.Grand-Prize Costume Contest: Attendees can dress to impress (or scare!) with a chance to win a massive $5,000 grand prize costume contest (registration at checkout), raising the stakes on creativity and boldness. The contest is already buzzing on Instagram under #HauntedCasinoSoireeCraft Cocktails & Live Beats: Enjoy signature Halloween-themed libations, premium spirits, and specialty bites served throughout the night. DJs and performers will set the tone with energetic music and surprises at every cornerVIP Experience: Limited VIP tickets include exclusive access, perks like priority entry, lounge seating, open bar, and distinctive Halloween swag to elevate the night.Tickets On Sale August 1, 2025Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 1st through halloweenhouston.com The event is strictly 21+.Promote & AttendMedia, influencers, and local outlets: Help spread the word! Share event details, group packages, graphics found on our official site. High-res visuals, logos, and digital media kits are available at halloweenhouston.com Early access and VIP ticket holders are encouraged to pre-register to secure benefits and priority entry.Event OverviewDetail DescriptionEvent Name: Haunted Casino SoiréeDate & Time Friday, October 31, 2025 – 9PM to 2AMThe George Theater – 5420 Westheimer RDAge Requirement 21+Attire - Costume not required (optional glamorous or spooky)Rideshare: Highly recommendedHighlights Casino games, costume contest, cocktails, DJ sets, diverse food choices, VIPHost Hotels: Aloft and Double Tree GalleriaWho Should AttendThis event targets Houston’s young professionals, seasoned couples, cosplay culture, tourists, and nightlife lovers aged 25+, especially those seeking an upscale Halloween experience with the excitement of a casino and style of a ballroom gala. Whether you're coming solo, in a group, or just in town for Afrotech (#afrotech2025) seeking a great time, it’s perfect for costume enthusiasts and social butterflies alike.About Halloween HoustonHaunted Casino Soirée presents an elevated Halloween experience that focuses on adults seeking excitement, elegance, and entertainment. Blending casino-style gaming, theatrical décor, and nightlife energy, the Haunted Casino Soirée is the annual must-attend for Houston’s most spirited individuals.Follow us @HalloweenHouston for teaser videos, costume inspiration, sponsorship/partnership opportunities, and ticket giveaways

