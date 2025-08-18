Breakthrough Book Redefines Men’s Wellness Over 40

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Healy introduces “The Midlife Alpha: Re-Engineering Men’s Health Over 40”: A science-backed guide to transforming health for men in midlife.In an era where men over 40 face rising health challenges like declining testosterone and mental health struggles, Anthony Healy is redefining men’s wellness. “The Midlife Alpha” offers a groundbreaking approach by focusing on muscle-first fat loss tailored to the unique needs of men in their 40s and 50s.Unlike traditional fitness programs that overlook age-specific hormonal changes, “The Midlife Alpha” is built on evidence-based nutrition and training protocols. It addresses the growing need for sustainable health solutions by providing practical, step-by-step strategies to build muscle, burn fat, and enhance longevity.At its heart, “The Midlife Alpha” empowers men over 40 to reclaim their vitality and mental resilience. “It’s never too late for a comeback story. I can help you with yours,” says Anthony Healy, Author and Founder of The Midlife Alpha.This innovative approach is gaining traction among men seeking long-term health transformations.For more information, visit themidlifealpha.com or contact anthony@themidlifealpha.com.

