AUGUSTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that five individuals have been indicted in the May 22, 2025, shooting death of 28-year-old Kameron Mason at the MacArthur Park Apartments in Augusta.

The shooting is alleged to have taken place after Mason, who worked as the Property Manager of the complex, confronted the five individuals, who were not residents, for attempting to access the apartment’s pool after hours. An argument is alleged to have ensued, during which two of the defendants fired multiple rounds in Mason’s direction, fatally wounding him.

As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are members of Extort Anybody (EA), a local criminal street gang with close ties to Loyalty Over Everything (LOE). Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, which has one regional prosecutor and investigator in Augusta, previously partnered with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement to indict 30 suspected gang members on 333 charges following an investigation into Loyalty Over Everything and the gang’s alleged ties to the January 2022 shooting death of eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony. This prior investigation also resulted in the recovery of 15 lbs. of fentanyl – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians.

“Kameron Mason was an innocent individual who was simply doing his job, and he should never have lost his life that day,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Gang violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Richmond County or anywhere in our state, and we intend to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. We’re grateful to our partners at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and we will continue to work with them to ensure justice for Kameron and his family.”

This case was investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“I want to thank Attorney General Chris Carr and his proactive approach with the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit,” said Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley. “Gangs continue to be a serious problem in our community and across Georgia, driving much of the violent crime that impacts our citizens. By working together and leveraging every available resource, we are sending a clear message that gang violence will not be tolerated. Our shared commitment is to hold violent offenders accountable, reduce crime, and make our neighborhoods safer for every family in Richmond County.”

Richmond County Indictment

On Aug. 12, 2025, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Richmond County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all five defendants. Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges.

Cam’ron Barber Harris, 20, of Augusta:

1 count of Malice Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

6 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

7 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

5 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Tyler Preston, 21, of Augusta:

1 count of Malice Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

6 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

7 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

5 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Christopher Morton, 19, of Augusta:

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Tampering with Evidence

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

Zmerr Dent, 18, of Augusta:

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Tampering with Evidence

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Jamontae Douglas, 18, of Augusta:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Tampering with Evidence

A copy of the indictment can be found here .

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas and Washington counties, with nearly 115 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. This Unit is also set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.