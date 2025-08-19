MYGENAI LAUNCHES GEN AI TRAINING PLATORM FOR BUSINESS AND EDUCATION IN 78 LANGUAGES

We provide state of the art Generative AI training for business and education

ENTERPRISES AND SCHOOLS NOW HAVE ACCESS TO MULTILINGUAL STATE OF THE ART TRAINING FOR GENERATIVE AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYGENAI Launches Comprehensive AI Training Platform to Bridge Skills Gap in Business and EducationDual-platform launch delivers enterprise-grade AI education and K-12 curriculum in 22 languages, expanding to 78 by September 2025MYGENAI today announced the simultaneous launch of its video streaming platform and crowdfunding initiative, establishing itself as the premier destination for artificial intelligence training across business and education. The company addresses a critical market need: providing structured, professional AI education that goes far beyond fragmented online resources.Enterprise Training That Delivers ResultsMYGENAI's Business Manager Foundation training offers enterprises a pay-per-view solution for uniform AI education across their workforce. Unlike free, unstructured content, MYGENAI delivers carefully curated, enterprise-grade training designed to maximize organizational returns. Companies can now ensure consistent AI competencies across teams, positioning themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities in an AI-driven marketplace.Preparing the Next GenerationThe K-12 GenAI Foundation training empowers educators to prepare students for a future where AI literacy is as fundamental as core subjects. This curriculum gives teachers tools to transform classrooms, ensuring students graduate with the skills they’ll need to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.Global AccessibilityBoth trainings launch in 22 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Italian, Bengali, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Gujarati, Greek, Czech, Farsi, Kazakh, and Afrikaans. Expansion to 78 languages is planned by September 2025, reflecting MYGENAI's commitment to democratizing AI education worldwide, priced for the masses.Bridging the Knowledge Gap“The gap between AI's rapid advancement and general understanding has created an urgent need for quality education,” said Jan Masek. “We’re not here to create fear about AI, but to empower people with the knowledge they need to participate confidently in that future.”Rather than leaving individuals and organizations to navigate this transformation alone, MYGENAI provides the structured foundation essential for success.Accessible Investment in Future SuccessThe platform is now live at streaming.mygenai.education, with crowdfunding at https://igg.me/at/mygenai . Training is priced affordably to ensure broad accessibility while maintaining professional-grade quality.Call to ActionBusiness leaders and educators worldwide are invited to explore MYGENAI's training. In an era where AI competency increasingly determines advantage, early investment in education delivers compound returns.The AI future belongs to those who understand it. MYGENAI ensures that understanding is within everyone’s reach.About MYGENAIMYGENAI specializes in comprehensive artificial intelligence education for business and schools, delivering structured training that prepares individuals and organizations for success in an AI-driven world.________________________________________Media Contact:Jan Masekmygenaieducation at gmail dot comstreaming.mygenai.education

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.