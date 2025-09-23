Granite Countertop Warehouse Announces Transition to 100% Employee Ownership Through ESOP

Granite Countertop Warehouse : 100% Employee Owned Granite Countertop Warehouse : Since 2004 the Largest Fabricator in the SouthEast 100% Employee Owned

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 23 remarkable years in business, Granite Countertop Warehouse is proud to announce that ownership has been transferred to its employees through a newly established Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).Founder Miles Crowe reflects on the journey that started with him and his brother, aiming to complete one kitchen a week with basic tools. Over time, the company expanded to more than 100 employees across five companies in four cities, fueled by "hard work, good fortune, and—most importantly—great people."A standout in this growth story is Jairo Martinez, one of the earliest hires. Starting as a part-time polisher, he advanced to roles including shop foreman, production manager, sales manager, general manager—and ultimately became Crowe’s business partner. Jairo exemplifies the kind of leadership and dedication that defined the company’s success.Why an ESOP?Over the years, offers from private equity firms and large industry consolidators were considered—but ultimately rejected. Crowe cites concerns such as leveraged buyouts, management fees, restricted financial freedom, and uncertain long-term outcomes for employees. “It just wasn’t a good fit for us,” he says.Instead, the ESOP structure offered a far more compelling alternative. Established in the 1970s alongside 401(k) legislation, ESOPs allow business owners to sell company shares at fair market value to a trust. Shares are then distributed into individual employee accounts, earned annually and tied to annual valuations. Notably, a fully employee-owned ESOP company—such as Granite Countertop Warehouse—can become exempt from income tax.This transition to employee ownership offers a powerful reassurance to customers: when a Granite Countertop Warehouse team member comes into your home, you’re welcoming not just an employee, but an owner. Every installer, designer, and service professional now has a personal stake in the company’s success, which means they are deeply invested in delivering the highest level of craftsmanship, care, and respect.“Customers can feel confident knowing that the person measuring their kitchen, polishing their countertops, or answering their questions is equally committed to the company’s reputation and their satisfaction—because it’s their business too. It was a win for me and my family, my partner, the company, but most importantly, for the employees,” says Crowe.What’s Next?Crowe and Martinez will continue to lead the company as before, ensuring stability during the transition while pursuing future growth—including the potential acquisition of other businesses to expand opportunities for employee-owners.About Granite Countertop WarehouseFounded 23 years ago, Granite Countertop Warehouse has emerged as a leading provider of premium countertop solutions including quartz countertops and 250 colors of natural stone. With over 100 employees spanning five companies across four cities, the company has built a reputation for quality, craftsmanship, and customer-centered service.

