Etna: A Project to Promote the Territory, Local Festivals and Traditions

The EU funds an initiative by the Local Action Group to showcase the Sicilian volcano

CATANIA, ITALY, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Sicily, visiting the area of the GAL Etna — the Local Action Group — means immersing yourself in a world where time follows the rhythm of harvests, devotion to saints, and the fruits of the land, in a living sacredness that is bound to leave a lasting impression. Adrano, Belpasso, Biancavilla, Bronte, Catenanuova, Centuripe, Maletto, Maniace, Ragalna, Santa Maria di Licodia and Paternò: these are the eleven municipalities that make up the GAL consortium, offering a rich calendar of festivals and events that allow visitors to experience the very heart of this land — an ideal destination for cultural and experiential tourism.

Every year, Mount Etna attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors. The goal now is to draw even more. To this end, the GAL has launched a project presented during a press conference. Documentaries, themed itineraries, and integrated communication campaigns are among the tools the Local Action Group is deploying to reach beyond Italy’s borders and introduce the area to a growing number of people attracted by the unique experience offered by Europe’s most active volcano — a journey that may be undertaken for countless reasons: from cuisine to culture, from nature to volcanic eruptions, from artistic heritage to deep-rooted traditions.

Across the GAL Etna territory, another strong draw is the many expressions of popular devotion to local patron saints.

In Maniace, the feast of Saint Sebastian stands out for the solemnity of the procession, with the wooden statue of the saint carried on the shoulders of the faithful through the streets, accompanied by songs and moments of prayer. In Belpasso, the feast of Saint Lucy engages the entire community in an evocative symbolic re-enactment: devotees wear traditional garments in black and white, while the streets fill with allegorical floats depicting scenes from the saint’s life and rural culture. In Adrano, the famous “Flight of the Angel” both moves and enchants — a boy or girl, suspended several metres above the ground and attached to a steel cable, glides across the main square, praying and scattering flowers in honour of Saint Nicolò Politi, the town’s patron saint.

During the Easter period, the entire GAL Etna area stages ancient rites in which popular expression is dedicated to the sacred.

Adrano’s Diavolata is a mid-18th-century performance held on Easter Sunday evening: the demons emerge from the mouth of hell — the crater of Mount Etna — and confront death and the Archangel Michael.

Among the liveliest events of the year is Carnival. Religious and cultural celebrations are intertwined with a rich gastronomic heritage, making the GAL Etna territory a prime destination for food tourism. Many of these events also become local food festivals, where visitors can taste regional products, learn about their history, and meet their producers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.