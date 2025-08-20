Featurespace wins silver medal at Datos Insights’ 2025 Fraud Impact Awards

Jason Blackhurst, SVP, Head of Featurespace and Acceptance Risk Solutions at Visa

It has won a silver medal in the Best Fraud Transaction Monitoring and Decisioning Innovation category in recognition of its innovative ARIC Risk Hub platform

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Featurespace has been awarded a silver medal at the Datos Insights 2025 Fraud Impact Awards for Best Fraud Transaction Monitoring and Decisioning Innovation. The awards celebrate market-leading anti-fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions and innovations.This award recognizes new solutions or innovations that deliver superior transaction fraud analytics, monitoring or detection capabilities.Featurespace’s ARIC Risk Hub is an AI-native transaction monitoring platform that leverages a dynamic, member-centric approach using machine learning to understand individual payment patterns in real time.The platform has been awarded for its impact on fraud detection, transforming a top 20 U.S. credit union's fraud prevention capabilities with successful results including:- 84% reduction in fraud-related losses- 30% increase in prevented transactional fraud losses- 15% increase in fraud capture rates- 35% reduction in alert volumesThe judges noted that Featurespace’s focus on understanding "good" behaviour, rather than simply identifying suspicious activity, set its innovation apart, demonstrating the evolution of fraud detection from static rule-based systems to dynamic, AI-driven solutions.Jason Blackhurst, SVP, Head of Featurespace and Acceptance Risk Solutions at Visa, says: “Rising fraud means that financial institutions need to move faster than ever to protect their customers against fraud and financial crime, and technology is a crucial part of the fight – the use of AI and machine learning is the key to real-time fraud detection and prevention.“Figures from the Federal Trade Commission show that fraud losses hit $12.5 billion in 2024, meaning effective anti-fraud approaches such as the ARIC Risk Hub play an increasingly vital role. The platform enables financial institutions to keep steps ahead of even the most sophisticated fraudsters as we strive to make the world a safer place to transact.”Jim Mortensen, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights, adds: “Featurespace's ARIC Risk Hub demonstrates how thoughtful application of machine learning can enhance fraud prevention. The combination of reduced fraud losses, improved operational efficiency, and maintained system reliability shows they've effectively addressed the real-world challenges that financial institutions face daily.”Featurespace provides groundbreaking solutions using AI and machine learning to help banks and financial institutions crack down on fraud. Its solutions successfully protect more than 500 million consumers globally in over 100 countries.-ENDS-About Featurespace, a Visa SolutionFeaturespace, a Visa Solution, is a global, AI-native transaction monitoring company that helps to prevent fraud and financial crime. Using artificial intelligence, it analyses data in real time to identify and stop existing and new forms of fraud and financial crime.Delivering on its mission to make the world a safer place to transact, Featurespace works with many of the world’s largest banks and financial institutions, protecting 500 million consumers globally and safely processing over 100 billion payment events each year.Over 100,000 businesses put their trust in Featurespace’s technology including HSBC, NatWest, TSYS, Worldpay, Danske Bank, Akbank and Edenred. Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Featurespace has more than 400 team members, operating globally from six locations. Learn more at featurespace.com.

