Leasecake Named 'Overall Lease Management Company of the Year'

Three-Time Award Winner Recognized for Innovation and Risk-Reduction in Real Estate Tech

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leasecake, the award-winning lease management platform that transforms real estate risk into opportunity, today announced it has been named “Overall Lease Management Company of the Year” by the 5th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards. This marks the third consecutive year Leasecake has earned this recognition, underscoring its leadership in delivering purpose-built real estate intelligence that helps operators reduce risk, unlock growth, and operate with confidence.

Leasecake's Lease Management platform helps users negotiate better lease terms, track lease expirations and renewals, ensure compliance and regulatory standards, manage lease-related expenses and payments, and optimize lease terms to align with business goals. Users can also avoid overpayments, identify missed reimbursements, and catch hidden fees as well as use the structured lease data to guide expansion with site selection and relocation.

Leasecake delivers end-to-end lease and location management, including robust lease accounting capabilities, for multi-location tenants. Key features include comprehensive lease tracking across every stage of the lease lifecycle, from negotiations and due diligence to managing occupancy costs, lease accounting compliance (including ASC 842), and navigating renewals and expirations. The platform’s customizable reporting and analytics give users clear, actionable insights into portfolio performance, financial obligations, and cost trends. Integrated alerts and notifications keep teams ahead of critical dates and accounting deadlines, ensuring both operational and compliance-related obligations are met proactively.

In addition to its intuitive interface, Leasecake offers a powerful suite of AI tools purpose-built for multi-unit operators, including Cakebot, a 24/7 virtual assistant, and the recently launched Leasecake LIFT, an AI-powered lease intelligence and favorability tracker. Together, these tools automate lease abstraction, flag risks buried in legal clauses, surface cost-saving opportunities, and deliver instant answers to contract-related questions. Leasecake’s AI empowers teams to act faster, negotiate better, and manage risk with confidence. Whether preparing for audits, securing financing, or planning store openings, operators use Leasecake to turn real estate into a competitive advantage.

“Leasecake isn’t just a lease tracker. It’s a real estate intelligence center. Our platform helps brands catch overpayments, avoid costly surprises, and negotiate from a position of strength. We make it easy to see what’s working, what’s risky, and where to grow next,” said Scott Williamson, CEO of Leasecake. “We don’t just make lease management easier. We make your business stronger. We’re proud to accept ‘Overall Lease Management Company of the Year’ from PropTech Breakthrough for the third year in a row, and we’ll continue to lead the next era of location and lease intelligence.”

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.

“From day-to-day lease execution to strategic decision-making, Leasecake gives your team everything needed to manage real estate confidently. Real estate is full of risk, especially now, in a world of rising rents, shifting markets, and rapid expansion. One missed renewal or overlooked clause can trigger a domino effect,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Leasecake stops the chaos before it starts. The platform centralizes everything: leases, assets, contracts, tasks, and financial obligations, so teams aren’t left scrambling. Instead, they’re informed, aligned, and in control. Leasecake is intuitive, powerful, and designed for the way modern operators work.”



About Leasecake

Leasecake is the premier lease management platform transforming how businesses approach real estate, by turning risk into opportunity and decisive action. Leasecake empowers organizations to protect their portfolios, reduce operational risk, and drive smarter, faster growth across their real estate footprint. Built on a foundation of intuitive design, intelligent automation, and innovation, Leasecake delivers the clarity, speed, and confidence businesses need to make better decisions and stay ahead in today’s complex real estate landscape. To learn more, visit www.leasecake.com.

