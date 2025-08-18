Real Estate Services Market to Hit $189.6 Million by 2032, Growing at 7.0% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Real Estate Services Market by Type (Residential, Commercial, and Other Property Types), Service (Property Management, Valuation Services, and Other Services), and Application (Personal, Business, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032”. The real estate services market was valued at $105 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $189.6 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2032.The increase in consumer buying power is a key factor in the global real estate industry. As disposable incomes rise, consumers can access a wider range of real estate services such as renting, buying, and property investment. Buying power also dictates the types of services available to consumers, from basic to luxury options. With higher buying power, consumers are more likely to choose premium services, driving up the demand for real estate services. This trend is particularly evident in the United States, where real wages have gone up across all income brackets, benefiting middle- and lower-income families. As a result, the average American worker now has more buying power, leading to an increase in affordability and housing demand.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17528 The residential segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on type, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023. The rise of remote work and the increasing popularity of flexible working schedules have sparked notable shifts in housing preferences. As more people have the option to work from any location, there is a rising desire for larger homes that can accommodate home offices or designated work areas. This has resulted in a higher demand for properties with additional rooms, bigger living spaces, and outdoor areas that are conducive to remote work and a balanced lifestyle. Moreover, there is a clear trend towards suburban and rural areas as individuals look for properties that provide more space, peace, and affordability in contrast to urban centers.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (390 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈n𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @The property management segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on service, the property management segment held the highest market share in 2023. The rise in rental properties and investment portfolios has created a higher demand for professional property management services. With more individuals and institutional investors adding rental properties to their portfolios, the need for efficient and profitable property management has significantly increased. Property owners are now relying more on property management companies to oversee tasks such as tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance, and lease administration. This shift is especially noticeable in urban areas with high rental demand and among owners with multiple investment properties or properties in various geographic locations.The personal segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on application, the personal segment held the highest market share in 2023. The surge in online real estate services and platforms has revolutionized the way buyers and sellers access information and services for real estate transactions. These platforms offer a detailed and personal look at the real estate market, simplifying the process of finding and comparing properties. Moreover, the global real estate services market is transitioning towards more sustainable practices, giving rise to innovative services such as green real estate financing, green building consulting, and green building materials. These services are enhancing efficiency and sustainability in the real estate industry.North America held the highest market share in 2023Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2023, The North American commercial real estate industry is seeing significant expansion, particularly in office spaces and industrial facilities. The increasing influence of technology and e-commerce is driving the need for warehouses and distribution centers, meeting the changing requirements of businesses in the digital era. Likewise, the desire for contemporary office spaces designed for collaborative work settings and innovation centers is boosting the vitality of the commercial real estate sector. The constant desire for residential properties, especially in thriving urban areas, is a major factor driving the market. As more and more people flock to cities in search of improved economic prospects and convenient amenities, the demand for housing remains consistently strong, leading to an increase in construction projects and property transactions.𝐈n𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢n𝐠 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17528 Players:AssociaCBREIntero Real EstatePacific Real Estate ServicesVyllaBellrock GroupCentexPulteGroup, Inc.LennarTecnocasaThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global real estate services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 