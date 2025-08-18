Enhancing Hybrid Workforce Security with AppTec’s Secure Browser & Web Filter

Global 100 Award 2024 “Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK”

AppTec strengthens hybrid workforce security with its Secure Browser & Web Filter, ensuring safe, controlled, and compliant web access.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppTec continues to strengthen its Unified Endpoint Management platform with advanced features such as the Secure Browser and Web Filter , aimed at tackling the intricate web security issues faced by today’s hybrid workforce. As organizations oversee distributed teams across various endpoints, these functionalities assist IT departments in establishing strong, policy-driven governance over web access and online activity.Designed to provide centralized control over internet usage, AppTec's Secure Browser and Web Filter capabilities aim to reduce exposure to online threats and ensure compliance with corporate web policies across all managed devices and operating systems.Key Features and Benefits of AppTec’s Secure Browser & Web FilterThe Secure Browser provides a managed, containerized browsing experience that separates corporate and personal activities. It allows for URL whitelisting and blacklisting, mandates SSL inspection, and accommodates per-application browsing policies. The built-in Web Filter boosts security by enabling administrators to set category-based access controls, enforce Safe Search, prevent unauthorized downloads, and implement time-restricted browsing limits.Together, these tools equip organizations with scalable, enterprise-standard protection that lessens exposure to online threats while maintaining a seamless user experience across different devices and locations.About AppTecAppTec is a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and mobile security solutions. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, AppTec360 supports over 6,400 companies across 107 countries with solutions that simplify enterprise mobility management.Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United KingdomLeading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“Joining this journey with AppTec allows users to experience the difference firsthand.For those interested in exploring AppTec’s Secure Browser & Web Filter, individual WebEx demo sessions can be scheduled to showcase its capabilities and benefits.

