Automotive Thermal System Market to Grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company's Automotive Thermal System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Automotive Thermal System Market Size And Growth?

The size of the automotive thermal system market has been consistently increasing over recent years. The market value is projected to increase from $42.15 billion in 2024 to $43.71 billion in 2025, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The historical market growth has been driven by the inclusion of autonomous characteristics, an emphasis on vehicle safety, the globalization of the automotive sector, a surge in demand for high-tech cooling systems, including climate control and passenger comfort.

The market size of the automotive thermal system is projected to witness substantial growth over the next several years, reaching a valuation of $54.36 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be associated with tighter emission regulations, developments in electric vehicle technology, and an increase in climate control demands. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period involve electrification and hybridization, advanced engine technologies, the adoption of innovative cooling solutions, breakthroughs in materials and insulation, and the global standardization process.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Thermal System Market?

The growing rigorous emission rules enacted by regulatory bodies are anticipated to drive the expansion of the automotive thermal systems market. The regulation of greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles poses a considerable problem given the rising global vehicle population. The European Commission (EC) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), among other regulatory bodies, have put in place fuel efficiency standards and regulated fuel sulfur content restrictions to mitigate the escalating impact of emissions. For example, in September 2023, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an independent executive agency of the US responsible for environmental protection, The average exposure indicator (AEI) for the emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from vehicles was recorded at 0.04 g/km in 2022. The Environmental Targets (Automotive Emissions) (England) Regulations (2023) established a binding goal of 0.03 g/km for annual average NOx emissions by 2040, and preliminary objectives must be reached by January 2028. As a result, the stringent emission regulations enforced by governing bodies are fueling the advancement of the automotive thermal systems market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Thermal System Market?

Major players in the Automotive Thermal System include:

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Dana Incorporated

• Grayson Thermal Systems

• Gentherm Incorporated

• Hanon Systems

• Lennox International Inc.

• Modine Manufacturing Company Inc.

• Mahle Behr GmbH & Co. KG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Thermal System Market?

Progress in the field of automotive thermal systems is a significant trend becoming increasingly prevalent in the automotive thermal systems market. Energetic research and development efforts are being undertaken to produce advanced thermal systems for use in the automotive sector. Leading companies within the automotive thermal systems market are concentrating on creating new technological solutions to solidify their standings. For example, in September 2023, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. unveiled the TEJ35GAM electric-driven transport refrigeration units, which supplement the existing TE20/30 series and the TEJ35AM range. This model, the TEJ35GAM, uses a plug-in hybrid system merging a commercial plug-in power source with a dedicated refrigeration power source, thereby offering a novel solution for transport refrigeration.

How Is The Automotive Thermal System Market Segmented?

The automotive thermal systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Compressor, HVAC, Powertrain Cooling, Fluid Transport

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Application: Front And Rear A Or c, Engine and Transmission, Seat, Battery, Motor, Waste Heat Recovery, Power Electronics

Subsegments:

1) By Compressor: Electrically Driven Compressors, Belt-Driven Compressors, Variable Displacement Compressors

2) By HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning): Heating Systems, Air Conditioning Units, Ventilation Systems

3) By Powertrain Cooling: Engine Cooling Systems, Transmission Cooling Systems, Turbocharger Cooling Systems

4) By Fluid Transport: Coolant Hoses, Radiators, Expansion Tanks

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Thermal System Market?

In 2024, the automotive thermal systems market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. Europe's market is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report includes assessments of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

