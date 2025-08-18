Submit Release
Maria Malmer Stenergard taking part in meeting of Nordic foreign ministers in Finland

SWEDEN, August 18 - On 18–19 August, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard is travelling to Nuuksio in Finland to take part in a meeting of Nordic foreign ministers. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand will also participate in the meeting.

“Nordic cooperation is steadfast at a time of difficult global challenges. I look forward to important discussions both with my Nordic counterparts and with Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in particular focusing on continued support to Ukraine,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

In 2025, Finland is coordinating the informal Nordic foreign and security cooperation format, N5. Items on the agenda include developments in the region, continued support to Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East.

A joint press conference will be held after the meeting.

Time: Tuesday 19 August, 12.20–12.45 (13.20–13.45 Finnish time)

Link to the press conference: The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland – Youtube - external website,

