Media Buying Services Market to Reach USD 151,128 Million by 2035 | Dentsu, Omnicom Group Lead – Fact.MR

Media Buying Services Market Analysis, By Type (Direct Buys and Programmatic Buys), By Channel, By End Use Industry, and Region - Market Insights 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global media buying services market is expected to reach USD 151,128 million by 2035, up from USD 80,510 million in 2025. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 6.5%.This growth is fueled by the rapid shift toward digital-first advertising strategies, advancements in programmatic buying, and the increasing adoption of AI-driven and data-centric media planning. The market is witnessing heightened demand from industries like BFSI, retail, and e-commerce, particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific, where India leads with an impressive 8.8% CAGR. North America, spearheaded by the United States, remains the largest market, driven by sophisticated programmatic platforms and substantial digital ad spending. However, challenges such as media fragmentation, data privacy regulations, and rising in-house media buying trends pose hurdles to sustained growth, necessitating innovative and adaptable solutions from agencies to maintain competitiveness.Want a Sample Before Buying? Download Free Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7739 Media Buying Services Market Technology Development:Technological advancements are revolutionizing the media buying services market, with automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time bidding (RTB) at the forefront. Programmatic buying, which accounted for a significant portion of the market in 2025, leverages AI algorithms to enable precise audience targeting based on behavioral, demographic, and contextual data. The adoption of demand-side platforms (DSPs), data management platforms (DMPs), and automated bidding engines has streamlined media purchasing, enhancing campaign efficiency and scalability. Innovations like connected television (CTV) and mobile advertising are expanding opportunities, particularly in regions with high mobile penetration, such as India and Southeast Asia. Additionally, AI-driven tools for audience clustering, sentiment analysis, and engagement prediction are gaining traction, especially in markets like India, where vernacular content and short-form video marketing are surging.Quick Stats for Media Buying Services Market:1.Industry Value(2025): USD 80,510 Million2.Projected Value (2035): USD 151,128 Million3.Forecast CAGR(2025 to 2035):6.5%4.Leading Segment(2025): Direct Buys (45% Market Share)5.Fastest Growing Country (2025-35): India (8.8% CAGR)6. Top Key Players: Anderson Collaborative, ARSENL, ATTN Agency, Booyah Advertising, Colormatics, Dentsu, EXL Media, GKV, Interpublic Group, Katz Media Group, Mancuso Media,Media Buying Services Market Demand and Impact Analysis:The demand for media buying services is propelled by the global shift toward digital advertising, driven by the rise of e-commerce, social media, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands. The increasing popularity of social media advertising, projected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, reflects consumers’ growing online presence and brands’ focus on performance-based metrics. In 2025, digital channels dominate, driven by synchronized tracking, advanced analytics, and the scalability of platforms like social media, search, and programmatic media. Emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are witnessing robust demand due to rapid digitalization and mobile-first audiences. For instance, India’s mobile momentum, supported by initiatives like Digital India, has amplified influencer marketing and localized content strategies.Media Buying Services Market Across Top Countries:1.United States: The U.S. leads globally, with a projected CAGR of 6.3% through 2035, driven by extensive digital ad budgets and advanced programmatic infrastructure. The market benefits from platforms like Google, Meta, and Amazon, with agencies integrating AI-driven analytics and CTV advertising to meet demand for transparent, outcome-based models.2.United Kingdom: The U.K. market, growing at a 6.2% CAGR, emphasizes privacy-safe and omnichannel strategies, driven by GDPR compliance and demand for cross-border campaigns. Agencies focus on first-party data, contextual advertising, and ethical ad placements to align with consumer and regulatory expectations.Leading Media Buying Services Companies and Their Industry Share:The media buying services market is highly competitive, with major players like Dentsu, Omnicom Group Inc., Interpublic Group, and Publicis dominating due to their global reach and integrated service offerings. Dentsu, for instance, expanded its innovation footprint with a new “Dentsu Lab” in Mumbai in July 2025, enhancing cross-disciplinary media solutions. Omnicom and Interpublic Group leverage strategic alliances with tech platforms and AI-driven targeting tools to maintain market leadership. Smaller agencies like Anderson Collaborative, Moburst, and MuteSix compete in niche markets by offering localized expertise and customized services, particularly for startups and DTC brands.Media Buying Services Market Historic and Future Pathway Analysis:From 2020 to 2024, the media buying services market grew at a CAGR of 5.1%, driven by the shift from traditional to digital channels and the rise of programmatic advertising. The market size increased from approximately USD 60 billion in 2020 to USD 80,510 million in 2025, reflecting the growing importance of data-driven and automated media buying. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching USD 151,128 million by 2035. Key trends shaping the future include the adoption of privacy-compliant technologies, such as contextual targeting and data clean rooms, and the expansion of CTV and mobile advertising. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, will drive growth due to digitalization and increasing ad spends.Browse for A Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7739 Media Buying Services Industry News:1.July 2025: Dentsu launched a new “Dentsu Lab” in Mumbai, expanding its global innovation network to drive cross-disciplinary media solutions, aligning with India’s high-growth market.2.May 2025: India’s Competition Commission raided agencies, including Dentsu and Publicis, for alleged fee coordination, prompting compliance reforms and increased transparency in pricing models.3.October 2025: Fact.MR interviews with over 90 regional practitioners revealed growing interest in AI-driven optimization, contextual targeting, and automated buying systems, reflecting the market’s tech-centric evolution.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Global Language Services Market : Valued at US$ 60.68 billion in 2022, expected to reach US$ 96.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%. Global Language Services Market : Valued at US$ 60.68 billion in 2022, expected to reach US$ 96.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%. Global Metrology Services Market : Worth US$ 950 million in 2022, projected to reach US$ 1.0 billion in 2023 and US$ 1.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.1%.Global Engineering Services Market: Estimated at US$ 1,801.75 billion in 2024, forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach US$ 3,756.09 billion by 2034.- https://www.factmr.com/report/engineering-services-market Global Landscaping Services Market: Valued at US$ 283 billion in 2022, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 488 billion by 2032.- https://www.factmr.com/report/landscaping-services-marke

