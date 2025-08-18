Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market In 2025?

The aerospace and defense elastomers market size has experienced significant growth in the past few years. It is expected to expand from $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the modernization of military aircraft, increased delivery of commercial aircraft, an uptick in space exploration missions, a higher demand for lightweight materials, and escalation in defense budgets.

Expectations are high for robust growth in the aerospace and defense elastomers market size in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market is predicted to reach a value of $4.50 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors anticipated to fuel this marked growth during the forecast period include the rise in unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs), amplified demand for state-of-the-art fighter jets, the burgeoning of space tourism programs, emphasis on designing fuel-efficient aircraft, and the adoption of fluorosilicone elastomers. Among the key trends likely to feature in the forecast period are the incorporation of 3d printing in the production of elastomer parts, a shift towards sustainable and recyclable elastomers, progress in elastomer manufacturing techniques, and the reduction in size of components necessitating precision sealing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market?

The growth of the aerospace and defense elastomers market is anticipated to be stimulated by the escalating production of aircraft. Aircraft production involves a comprehensive process that includes design, manufacture, assembly, testing, and delivery. This increase in aircraft production is principally attributed to the mounting demand for air travel. Thanks to factors like globalization, an expanding middle class demographic, and burgeoning tourism industry, more people worldwide are choosing air travel. These factors are compelling airlines to broaden and modernize their fleets to cope with increasing passenger volumes. Aerospace and defence elastomers play a pivotal role in enhancing aircraft production by offering materials that are not only durable and light but also flexible. They offer improved sealing, vibration dampening, and resilience under extreme weather conditions. As per the report issued by Aircraft Interiors International, a media company based in the UK, in January 2024, the orders for aircraft amplified by 91% in 2023 compared to 2022. The growth for single-aisle aircraft orders rose by 78%, while widebody aircraft orders escalated by 169%. Furthermore, there was an 11% increase in new aircraft deliveries in 2023, a total of 1,265 compared to the previous year. Consequently, the surging aircraft production is fuelling the growth of the aerospace and defense elastomers market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Industry?

Major players in the aerospace and defense elastomers market include:

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• BASF SE

• 3M

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Solvay S.A.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Huntsman Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market In The Globe?

Prominent corporations in the aerospace and defense elastomers market are prioritizing the development of innovative products, including elastomers resistant to high temperatures. These new products are designed to improve performance, reliability, and safety for parts exposed to harsh thermal conditions in aircraft and defense systems. Synthetic rubber materials making up these high-temperature-resistant elastomers retain their elasticity and strength at high temperatures, ensuring dependable performance and durability for components like seals and gaskets under severe heat conditions. An example of this is the launch of a new proprietary Aerospace Sealing System Product Line in September 2023 by the United States-based manufacturing company, CDI Products, LLC (CDI). This line includes top-performing products such as OptiSeal, T-Seals, Cap Seals, Piston Rings, and others, made from cutting-edge, aerospace-grade materials, inclusive of Arylast. Arylast is an assortment of elastomer compounds engineered to bear temperatures between -75°F (-60°C) and +400°F (+204°C), contingent on the polymer grade. This product launch underscores CDI’s dedication to improving the performance, safety, and reliability of aerospace and defense components subjected to harsh thermal conditions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market Report?

The aerospace and defense elastomers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Silicone Elastomers, Fluoroelastomers, Nitrile Elastomers, Other Types

2) By Application: Seals, Gaskets, Hoses, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Space, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Silicone Elastomers: High Consistency Rubber (HCR), Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV) Silicone, Fluorosilicone Rubber

2) By Fluoroelastomers: Vinylidene Fluoride (VDF), Hexafluoropropylene (HFP), Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE), Perfluoromethylvinylether (PMVE)

3) By Nitrile Elastomers: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR), Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber

4) By Other Types: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers, Natural Rubber, Neoprene (Chloroprene Rubber)

View the full aerospace and defense elastomers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-elastomers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Aerospace and Defense Elastomers Global Market Report 2025. The anticipated fastest-growing region during the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific. The report covers several geographical areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

