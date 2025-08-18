Valura.ai Unveils Discipline-First Wealth Platform With SCA License Ahead of Q4 2025 Launch
Goal-based planning, a Discipline Score, and an 8+ asset-class Marketplace bring institutional-grade tools to everyday investors.
At the heart of the platform is Valura Compass, a goal-based planning engine that converts ambitions—early retirement, a first home, an emergency fund—into step-by-step plans and shareable, audit-ready reports. During early testing, nearly 2,000 individuals used Compass to map their financial journeys. The key insight: people didn’t just need plans; they needed accountability. That led to the Discipline Score, a proprietary system that tracks progress, sets deadlines, and delivers timely nudges to keep investors on track.
Valura goes beyond planning. The Valura Command Center aggregates net worth across real estate, gold, mutual funds, ETFs, crypto, structured products, and liabilities—all in one dashboard—while a curated Marketplace opens access to 8+ asset classes across public and private markets. Machine-learning portfolio analytics, a one-click rebalancer, and a multi-agent AI advisor deliver institutional-grade intelligence to retail investors.
To build financial confidence from day one, Valura Academy offers gamified education for teens and women, reinforcing healthy money habits alongside real investing tools.
Built by 50+ engineers, researchers, and finance professionals at Valura Labs in Emaar Business Park, Dubai, the company is scaling for launch while deepening broker and bank connectivity.
Quote from Leadership
“Most people dream of wealth milestones; the missing piece is disciplined execution,” said Priyesh Ranjan, Founder & CEO, Valura.ai. “With Valura Compass and our Discipline Score, we’re turning plans into weekly actions, so progress is visible, measurable, and—most importantly—habit-forming.”
Key Highlights
Recognized among Top 100 at Money20/20
SCA-licensed wealth-tech platform; public launch Q4 2025
Valura Compass: goal-based planning with shareable, audit-ready reports
Discipline Score: deadlines, progress tracking, and behavioral nudges
Command Center: unified net-worth view across assets and liabilities
Marketplace: 8+ asset classes across public & private markets
AI toolkit: portfolio analytics, one-click rebalancer, multi-agent advisor
Valura Academy: gamified money learning for teens and women
About Valura.ai
Founded in 2024, Valura.ai is a UAE-based, SCA-licensed wealth-tech company dedicated to building discipline into everyday wealth. Guided by the ethos “Your discipline, our expertise,” Valura blends human oversight with AI precision to help investors plan, act, and stay accountable.
Learn more at Valura.ai.
Join the waitlist and get early access: Valura.ai
Aaryan Barnwal
Valura.ai
aaryan@valura.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.