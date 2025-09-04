Alessa XO Launches Jupiter, A Stellar EDM Pop Anthem for Global Fans

ALESSA XO

Alessa XO’s ‘JUPITER’ lifts listeners on a celestial journey of love, vulnerability, and cinematic music.

I want listeners to experience the song as a journey—a kind of emotional escape that transports them beyond the everyday, into a space where music and feeling become one” — ALESSA XO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alessa XO Unveils New Single “JUPITER” — A Cosmic Journey Through Love and Emotion Singer-songwriter Alessa XO returns with JUPITER, a powerful new single that captures the gravitational pull of love in all its intensity. Ethereal and evocative, the track blends atmospheric soundscapes with raw vulnerability, offering an experience as vast and uncharted as space itself.Born from the solitude and reflection of the pandemic era, JUPITER transforms personal introspection into something beautifully universal. Alessa’s haunting vocals rise above cinematic production, pulling listeners out of the ordinary and into the extraordinary.The music video, filmed in her picturesque hometown of Klagenfurt, Austria, highlights the cultural richness of the region. Iconic venues around the shimmering Wörthersee opened their doors to support Alessa’s vision, creating a visual journey that mirrors the song’s depth and emotional scope.But this release marks only the beginning. With new singles already on the horizon, Alessa is preparing to share an even deeper side of her artistry. Upcoming projects promise stories of resilience, reinvention, and an unshakable creative spirit—inviting listeners closer into her world.About ALESSA XO:Alessa XO (born Alessa Aichinger) is a multilingual singer-songwriter, actress, and storyteller whose music blends cinematic soundscapes with raw emotional honesty and narrative depth. Writing every song herself, she crafts haunting melodies and deeply personal lyrics that resonate universally. Raised in Austria and shaped by time spent in London, Madrid, Italy, and New York City, she embodies a truly global perspective. Her background in acting infuses her performances with theatricality and nuance, making each moment on stage both intimate and cinematic.Her career highlights include headlining the world-renowned World Bodypainting Festival with her anthem WE ARE ONE and the release of NEVERLAND, which showcased her gift for crafting music that lingers long after the final note. With a dedicated team in Europe and ongoing collaborations with producers, DJs, and artists in New York City and across the U.S., Alessa continues to expand her transatlantic sound.Her latest single, JUPITER, is a celestial exploration of love and longing, paired with a cinematic video filmed at the breathtaking Wörthersee. As she readies more releases, future acting projects, and creative brand collaborations, Alessa XO is emerging as one of the most compelling independent voices of her generation—an artist whose music and vision resonate far beyond borders.

JUPITER

