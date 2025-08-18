Welding Products Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Welding Products Market In 2025?

The market size of welding products has seen stable expansion over the last few years. The predicted growth is from $16.55 billion in 2024 to $17.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth during the historical period can be connected to the surge in industrialization, the expansion of the manufacturing industry, infrastructure project proliferation, the application of welding technology in the automotive industry, and a rise in construction activities.

Anticipations are high for a substantial expansion in the welding products market in the upcoming years. The market is projected to amplify to $22.55 billion by 2029, advancing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth within the forecast period include an escalated demand for welding products within the renewable energy sector, a surge in requirement for lightweight materials across diverse industries, the broadening of the oil and gas industry, intensified focus on repair and maintenance of aging infrastructure, and increased demand in the defense industry. Expected trends within this period encompass the incorporation of automation and artificial intelligence, adoption of environmentally friendly welding technologies and materials, modification of welding products for particular industrial purposes, integration of data analytics for quality management, and a shift towards more mobile and compact welding equipment for adaptability.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Welding Products Market?

The growth of the welding products market is anticipated to be fueled by the swift expansion of the construction industry in the projected period. The construction industry, renowned for its diversity, encompasses a wide range of activities, including infrastructure development, building construction, and maintenance. The primary use of welding lies in the fabrication of structural frameworks from metal components. It is instrumental in the joining of components such as trusses, footers, steel I-beams and columns critical to the integrity of the walls, roof, and floors of a building. In line with this, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a US-based tech firm, predicts that the global construction sector will expand to a size of $8 trillion by 2030. Consequently, the brisk growth in the construction industry is a key driver for the expansion of the welding products market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Welding Products Industry?

Major players in the Welding Products include:

• The Lincoln Electric Company

• Colfax Corporation

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Kemppi Oyj

• Kiswel Inc.

• Obara Corporation

• Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd.

• Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd.

• Elektriska Svetsnings-Aktiebolaget

• Ador Welding Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Welding Products Market In The Globe?

The increasing progression of technology in the area of welding products is emerging as a noteworthy trend within the welding products market. Market leaders in this space are putting their efforts into the creation of technologically superior items that boast better impact, wear resistance, and combined abrasion, all in an attempt to fulfill industrial demands. To illustrate, in July 2022, Vitesco Technologies, a German company known for supplying drivetrain and powertrain technologies, introduced green laser equipment. This innovative laser welding technology was designed for eco-friendly production. Depending on its use, green lasers can reduce energy usage by up to 20% and lower the CO2 emissions per laser-welded joint, especially when you compare it to traditional infrared laser systems, which have predominantly been used in copper welding till now.

What Segments Are Covered In The Welding Products Market Report?

The welding products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux Cored Wires, Saw Wires And fluxes, Other Products

2) By Technology: Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy Fuel Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Marine, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Stick Electrodes: Mild Steel Electrodes, Stainless Steel Electrodes, Cast Iron Electrodes

2) By Solid Wires: ER70S-6 Wires, Stainless Steel Solid Wires

3) By Flux Cored Wires: Gas-Shielded Flux Cored Wires, Self-Shielded Flux Cored Wires

4) By SAW Wires And Fluxes: Submerged Arc Welding (SAW) Wires, SAW Fluxes

5) By Other Products: Welding Rods, Welding Accessories

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Welding Products Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the most significant share in the welding products market. The report on the welding products market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

