RC Classics Resumes Operations in Merriam

MERRIAM, KS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RC Classics , a family-owned classic car dealership in Merriam Kansas, has officially reopened to the public. Known for its curated selection of classic cars and collector vehicles, the dealership is once again serving the local community as well as enthusiasts across the United States.The reopening follows a period of closure during which the facility underwent internal updates to improve customer experience and operational efficiency. Business hours remain Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Founded more than 28 years ago, RC Classics has built its reputation on offering a wide range of classic automobiles , maintaining transparent transactions, and upholding strong customer relationships. With the resumption of operations, the dealership reaffirms its dedication to preserving the heritage of classic cars while adapting to the needs of modern buyers.Its presence in Merriam Kansas provides convenient access for local residents and visitors from the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as for out-of-state buyers seeking distinctive vehicles. The dealership remains recognized as a destination where collectors and enthusiasts can find unique classic cars that are increasingly rare in today’s market.“We are pleased to welcome customers back to our location in Merriam,” said Larry Raskopf, owner of RC Classics. “This reopening is not only a return to operations but also a continuation of our longstanding tradition of quality service and respect for automotive heritage.”The reopening also holds cultural and economic significance for Merriam Kansas. By attracting both local visitors and national collectors, RC Classics contributes to the small business landscape and strengthens the city’s identity as a community that values history, craftsmanship, and shared passion for classic automobiles.

