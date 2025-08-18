Sintered Steel Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Sintered Steel Market Through 2025?

The market for sintered steel has seen consistent growth in recent years. The market is forecasted to increase from $16.44 billion in 2024 to $16.92 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth observed in the past can be linked to the demand for materials that are both lightweight and high performing, greater utilization of sintered steel in the automotive sector, expanded manufacturing and industrial sectors, the necessity for materials that are robust and durable, as well as the growth of the electronics industry.

The market for sintered steel is anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the forthcoming years, predicting to reach a worth of $19.94 billion in 2029, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% annually. This growth during the projected period can be ascribed to factors such as the burgeoning market for electric vehicles (EV), an increased demand in the aerospace sector, need from the renewable energy domain, advances in additive manufacturing, and oil and gas exploration. Foreseen trends within this period encompass advancements in powder metallurgy, the incorporation of novel alloys, digitization and industry 4.0, applications within the realm of 5G technology, and upcoming technological progress in the powder metallurgy industry.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Sintered Steel Market?

The enlargement of the automotive industry and a growing need for creative ideas are fueling the sintered steel market's expansion. The tenets of electrification, automation, connectivity, and sharing will enhance the pace of inventive changes in the automotive industry. The rapid progress in innovation, especially in systems based on software, will necessitate vehicle upgrades. Sintered parts are being deployed in areas within the automotive industry where they can substitute existing forged metal components. For example, in August 2023, as per the Federal Reserve System's Board of Governors, a government agency of the United States, total vehicle manufacturing in the country rose to 11.77 million units in July, a significant increase from 10.91 million units in June. The burgeoning automotive sector and escalating demand for inventive designs are set to propel the sintered steel market.

Which Players Dominate The Sintered Steel Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Sintered Steel include:

• CNPC Powders Inc.

• Guest Keen & Nettlefolds Ltd.

• Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

• The Miba Group AG

• ASCO Sintering Co.

• Sintercom India Ltd.

• AMES BARCELONA SINTERING S. A.

• Schunk Sinter Metals GmbH

• CNPC Powders Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Sintered Steel Market?

Leading businesses in the sintered steel market are concentrating their efforts on devising novel processing methodologies such as metal injection moulding to satisfy the requirements for producing intricate, small metal parts at high quantities. Metal injection moulding is a production method that combines plastic injection moulding with powder metallurgy to craft small, complex metal constituents with a high degree of precision and effectiveness. For example, in June 2024, Desktop Metal, an American technology firm, unveiled the PureSinter Furnace. This is a high-purity, single-use system for debinding and sintering, specially designed for processing metal parts created by additive manufacturing processes like bound metal deposition and binder jetting, as well as classical approaches like metal injection molding (MIM) and press and sinter. It addresses typical sintering contamination issues with a unique design featuring hot walls that prevents buildup and ensures a sealed environment for improved purity and efficiency. Capable of reaching 1,420°C, it supports various gases including argon, nitrogen, forming gas, and air, and has an advanced cooling setup that removes the necessity for water cooling.

Global Sintered Steel Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The sintered steel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel

2) By Process: Metal Injection Molding (MIM), Conventional Manufacturing, Powder Forging Manufacturing, Additive Manufacturing

3) By Application: Engines, Transmissions, Body, Chassis, Drivetrain, Electrical, Other Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Transportation, Industrial, Electrical, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Stainless Steel: Austenitic Stainless Steel, Ferritic Stainless Steel, Martensitic Stainless Steel

2) By Carbon Steel: Low Carbon Steel, Medium Carbon Steel, High Carbon Steel

3) By Alloy Steel: Low-Alloy Steel, High-Alloy Steel

4) By Tool Steel: High-Speed Steel (HSS), Cold Work Tool Steel, Hot Work Tool Steel

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Sintered Steel Market?

In 2024, the region leading the sintered steel market was Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. This market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

