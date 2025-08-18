Animal Health Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Animal Health Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Animal Health Market Through 2025?

The size of the animal health market has seen considerable growth in the past years. Its valuation is expected to rise from $55.26 billion in 2024 to $59.77 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include the globalization of food supply chains, the intensification of livestock farming, a rise in zoonotic diseases, more stringent regulatory compliance and standards, and a shift toward preventive healthcare.

The market for animal health is projected to undergo substantial growth in the coming years, ballooning to $81.86 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the prediction period include the emphasis on the health of aquaculture, the one health concept, worldwide efforts towards disease surveillance, the expansion of pet insurance, the preparedness for crises in animal farming, and the globalization of animal health products. Major trends expected during this forecast period involve the integration of technology into diagnostics, advances in biotechnology and genomics, the rise in use of telehealth services, the digitalization of the supply chain and distribution, as well as cooperative research initiatives.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Animal Health Global Market Growth?

The animal health market is set to expand due to the rising occurrence of zoonotic diseases. These diseases are communicable diseases that can spread among various animal species to humans or vice-versa. By implementing diverse methods to monitor and ensure animal health, zoonosis can be effectively controlled, thereby serving as a crucial measure for public health protection. For example, the National Library of Medicine, a US federal government-operated national medical library, reported in June 2023 that globally, zoonotic diseases account for roughly 2.5 billion human infections and nearly 2.7 million fatalities per year. Consequently, the escalating rate of zoonotic diseases will catalyze the growth of the animal health market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Animal Health Market?

Major players in the Animal Health include:

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Merck Animal Health

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Heska Corporation

• Vetoquinol SA

• Virbac

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Biogenesis Bago

• Intervet International BV

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Animal Health Market In The Future?

The primary trends emerging in the animal health market are propelled by technological innovations. To maintain their competitive edge in the market, leading entities are focusing on deploying latest technologies. For example, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health firm from the US, and Ginkgo Bioworks, a biotechnology firm also from the US, unveiled their new technologies in April 2022. Furthermore, in October 2022, Merck Animal Health, a US-based enterprise that creates, produces, and sells a variety of veterinary drugs and services, introduced Animo GPS, a device for monitoring dogs' activities and behaviors with GPS tracking functionalities. The product provides real-time updates every five seconds when set to 'Lost Dog Mode' and alerts pet owners within 20 seconds whenever their dogs leave their defined 'Safe Zone'. The device utilizes advanced technology to monitor individual dog activities and behavior, all of which can be displayed on a user-friendly mobile app. It logs data on barking, scratching, shaking, and sleep time. The device, with the help of a smart algorithm, can analyze any significant changes in these behaviors and send alerts via the app.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Animal Health Market

The animal health market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Feed Additives, Diagnostics , Equipment And Disposables, Other Products

2) By Animal Type: Commercial, Companion

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

4) By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Animal Care And Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines

2) By Pharmaceuticals: Anti-Infective Agents, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Parasiticides, Pain Management Medications

3) By Medicinal Feed Additives: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Antimicrobials, Enzymes

4) By Diagnostics: Laboratory Diagnostic Tests, Point-Of-Care Testing Devices, Imaging Equipment

5) By Equipment And Disposables: Surgical Instruments, Monitoring Devices, Disposable Syringes And Needles

6) By Other Products: Nutraceuticals, Supplements, Herbal Medicines

Global Animal Health Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the majority share in the animal health market. The report on the animal health market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

