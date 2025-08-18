Container Fleet Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Container Fleet Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Container Fleet Market Through 2025?

In recent years, there has been substantial growth in the size of the container fleet market. It's projected that this market will increase from $13.66 billion in 2024 to $14.4 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Several factors contributed to this past growth, including economic development in new markets, the presence of bigger vessels and mega container ships, improvements in port infrastructure, the globalization of supply chains, and trends in containerization.

The market size of the container fleet is set to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years. The market will escalate to a worth of $18.95 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This future growth is anticipated to be fueled by factors such as the surge in e-commerce, resilience, optimisation of supply chains, relocation of manufacturing bases, emphasis on environmental sustainability, and the existing predicaments of container and capacity shortages. Key market trends expected to emerge in this period include the amplification of intermodal transportation, advancements in technology to track containers, heightened focus on environmental sustainability, an increased requirement for reefer containers, the advent of automation and intelligent containers, and the digitalization of paperwork processes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Container Fleet Market?

The surge in demand for freight transportation via ships is poised to stimulate the expansion of the container fleet market in the future. Freight transportation, also known as cargo transportation, involves the shipment of products or commodities from one place to another. Large quantities of goods or commodities can be rapidly transported through cargo, reaching their destination swiftly. Therefore, the increasing freight transportation is likely to result in a growing demand for container fleets. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) projected in November 2022 that U.S. freight activity will expand by fifty percent in tonnage to 28.7 billion tons, and the value will double. Hence, the escalating demand for freight transportation via ships is propelling the demand for the container fleet market.

Which Players Dominate The Container Fleet Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Container Fleet include:

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

• Evergreen Marine Corporation S.A.

• Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

• HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd.

• China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company

• CMA CGM S.A.

• Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

• Westfal-Larsen Shipping A/S

• Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

• A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

What Are The Future Trends Of The Container Fleet Market?

The increasing popularity of technological advancements is shaping the landscape of the container fleet market. To stay relevant and competitive, companies in this sector are embracing new technologies. For instance, in November 2022, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Group, a project management service firm based in the US, unveiled ABS Wavesight, a novel maritime software. This software assists ship owners and operators in simplifying compliance and enhancing efficiency and sustainability in their operations. It merges the top-performing platforms, Nautical Systems and My Digital Fleet, which are currently deployed on over 5,000 vessels globally. The standout products of ABS Wavesight comprise My Digital Fleet, an artificial intelligence-powered analytics and performance visualization platform, and Nautical Systems, a fleet management system offering robust tools to boost reliability and efficiency.

Global Container Fleet Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The container fleet market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dry Container, Reefer Container, Tank Container, Special Container, Other Types

2) By Application: Consume Goods Transport, Industrial Transport, Food Transport

3) By End-User: Automotive, Mining And Minerals, Oil Gas And Chemicals, Food And Agriculture, Retails

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Container: Standard Dry Container, High Cube Container, Open Top Container

2) By Reefer Container: Standard Reefer, High Cube Reefer, Multi-Temperature Reefer

3) By Tank Container: ISO Tank Container, Non-ISO Tank Container, Specialized Tank Containers

4) By Special Container: Flat Rack Container, Platform Container, Bulk Container

5) By Other Types: Ventilated Container, Pallet Wide Container, Gooseneck Container

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Container Fleet Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the container fleet market. The projections indicate that North America will experience the highest rate of growth in the coming forecast period. The report on the container fleet market includes analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

