Concrete Materials Market CAGR to be at 3.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $365.56 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company's Concrete Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Concrete Materials Market?

The size of the concrete materials market has seen a slight increase in the past few years. The growth is projected to rise from a value of $312.2 billion in 2024 to about $316.42 billion in the next year at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. Several factors have contributed to this increase during the historical period such as regulatory norms and building regulations, innovative cement formulations, the uptake of reinforced concrete, environmental considerations, sustainability issues, and advancements in concrete mixing techniques.

The market size for concrete materials is set to see consistent expansion in the forthcoming years. It's predicted to rise to a worth of $365.57 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This future growth is linked to factors such as the worldwide economic landscape, rising market trends, urbanization and development of infrastructure, the evolution of the construction industry and investments in research and development. Some of the key trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass innovative additives and mixtures, environmentally friendly concrete solutions, digital practices in construction, development of infrastructure, and prefabricated and modular construction techniques.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Concrete Materials Market?

The enhancement in the field of construction is predicted to fuel the growth of the concrete materials market in the foreseeable future. The construction sector signifies the division of manufacture and commerce associated with the creation, refurbishment, restoration, and upkeep of infrastructure. Traits of concrete materials including high strength, unit weight, sturdiness, affordability, inertness, and adaptability make it a more fitting material for building dams, residential or commercial buildings, roads, driveways, marine-related structures, culverts and sewers, and foundations. For example, in November 2023, the Office of National Statistics, based in the UK, revealed that the total new work construction output spiked by 15.8%, hitting a historical landmark with a valuation of £132,989 million in that year. Additionally, in 2022, the total new work escalated by £18,161 million, with the private sector progressing at 16.8% and the public sector at 13.1%. Consequently, the advancement of the construction industry is spurring the growth of the concrete materials market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Concrete Materials Market?

Major players in the Concrete Materials include:

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• CRH plc

• HeidelbergCement AG

• LafargeHolcim Group

• Shay Murtagh Precast

• Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG

• Laing O'Rourke PPC Ltd.

• Forterra plc

• Cementir Holding S.p.A.

• Vicat SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Concrete Materials Industry?

One prominent trend that is catching momentum in the concrete materials market is product innovation. To solidify their market standing, the leading corporations in this market are keen on formulating innovative products. One such example is Associated Cement Companies Limited, an enterprise from India's cement sector. They introduced Bagcrete in May 2023. Bagcrete, a pre-mixed concrete solution, is designed to be hassle-free and easy for numerous construction requirements. The end result is a robust and more resilient concrete mix made through the balanced blending of high-quality elements to ensure consistent excellence. The product comes in two usable forms: dry-mix and wet-mix. The wet-mix variety is a ready-to-use concrete that doesn't need further mixing, while the dry-mix variety can be conveniently used by simply adding water. This product especially proves useful in areas where water supply is limited or traditional concrete blending methods can't be applied. It's an ideal choice for construction tasks in need of a speedy and effective application process.

What Segments Are Covered In The Concrete Materials Market Report?

The concrete materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Concrete Type: Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Products, Precast Elements

2) By Application: Reinforced Concrete, Non-Reinforced Concrete

3) By End-User Industry: Roads And Highways, Tunnels, Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, Dams And Power Plants, Mining, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Ready-Mix Concrete: Transit Mix, Shrink Mixed, Central Mixed

2) By Precast Products: Precast Concrete Pipes, Precast Concrete Blocks, Precast Concrete Panels

3) By Precast Elements: Precast Beams, Precast Columns, Precast Slabs

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Concrete Materials Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific stood as the leading region in the concrete materials market and is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The concrete materials market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

