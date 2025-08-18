Cement board Market to Reach USD $10.8 Billion by 2029 at 6.2% CAGR

Cement board Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Cement board Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cement board Market?

In the past few years, there has been a consistent growth in the size of the cement board market. The market is expected to rise from a worth of $8.15 billion in 2024 to $8.49 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors such as expansion in the construction and infrastructure sectors, preference for materials offering durability and fire-resistance, environmental and sustainability concerns, urbanisation tendencies, and stringent regulatory norms and building codes account for this historical growth rate.

The market size of cement board is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, expected to reach $10.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as an increase in the need for high-quality building materials, emphasis on energy efficiency in constructions, innovation in architectural designs, and an uptick in residential construction, along with the material's ability to endure severe weather. Future trends that are anticipated to influence the market during this period comprise the introduction of building codes and standards, benefits concerning moisture and mold resistance, expansion of the market in emerging regions, trends in prefabrication and modular construction, and the use of digital technology in manufacturing processes.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cement board Market Growth?

The expansion of residential and commercial construction is predicted to stimulate the cement board market's growth. Residential construction pertains to the creation of personal living spaces, while commercial construction involves the planning and execution of commercial properties. Cement boards, arranged diagonally or laterally, are used to protect the foundation of buildings in both residential and commercial construction. As a result, the burgeoning residential and commercial construction industry is triggering a surge in demand for cement boards. In February 2023, for example, the United States Census Bureau reported that the total number of privately owned housing units had risen to 1,524,000 on an adjusted annual basis, a climb of 13.8% from January 2023. As such, the growth of the residential and commercial construction domains continues to be a key driver for the cement board market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cement board Market?

Major players in the Cement board include:

• BetonWood SRL

• Everest Industries Limited

• Etex Group Ltd.

• Elementia Materiales SAB de CV

• HIL Limited

• GAF Materials Corporation

• James Hardie Industries plc

• Johns Manville Corp.

• Nichiha Corporation

• Saint-Gobain SA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Cement board Market?

Advancements in plant technology are emerging as a significant trend in the cement board market. Companies in this sector are introducing advanced factories to maintain their market status. For example, in April 2023, the German construction materials supplier, Knauf Group, which focuses on sustainable gypsum drywall, inaugurated a cement board manufacturing facility in Chile. This factory represents a US$17 million investment and boasts an annual production scale of 7 million square meters of cement boards. The products from this plant are lightweight, durable, water-resistant, and ideal for exterior applications. They also offer fire resistance and superior soundproofing capabilities.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cement board Market Report?

The cement board market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fiber Cement Board (FCB), Wood Wool Cement Board (WWCB), Wood Strand Cement Board (WSCB), Cement Bonded Particle Board (CBPB)

2) By Application: Flooring, Exterior And Partition Walls, Roofing, Columns And Beams, Facades, Weatherboard, And Cladding, Acoustic And Thermal Insulation, Other Applications

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial And Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Fiber Cement Board (FCB): Flat Sheets, Textured Sheets, Pre-formed Panels

2) By Wood Wool Cement Board (WWCB): Standard Boards, Acoustic Boards, Fire-Resistant Boards

3) By Wood Strand Cement Board (WSCB): Standard Boards, Insulated Boards

4) By Cement Bonded Particle Board (CBPB): Standard Boards, Structural Boards, Decorative Boards

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cement board Industry?

In 2024, the cement board market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report on cement boards covered several regions inclusive of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

