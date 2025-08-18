Activated Bleaching Earth Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Activated Bleaching Earth Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Activated Bleaching Earth Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Activated Bleaching Earth Market?

In the past few years, the market size for activated bleaching earth has experienced steady growth. The market is projected to expand from $3.02 billion in 2024 to $3.13 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth during the historical period can be credited to the expansion of the edible oil refining industry, escalating health awareness, industrial growth in emerging markets, strict quality standards, and the globalization of the food trade.

The market size for activated bleaching earth is projected to experience considerable expansion in the upcoming years, with an increase up to a value of $3.9 billion by 2029. This growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, can be linked to ongoing growth in the edible oil sector, a surge in biofuels demand, heightened awareness of health matters, emergence of strict regulatory norms, and an emphasis on sustainable methods. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period comprise inventive approaches in cosmetics, product enhancements, strategic alliances, and capital investments in the production of chemicals.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Activated Bleaching Earth Market Growth?

The activated bleaching earth market is predicted to be spurred on by an increasing demand for edible oils. Derived from a diverse range of vegetable and animal tissues, edible oil boasts of numerous health benefits, with olive oil leading the pack due to its taste. This activated bleaching earth is instrumental in eliminating impurities from the edible oil. An instance substantiating this is the March 2022 publication by the International Olive Council. This Spain-based intergovernmental association related to olive and its byproducts production disclosed that in the 2021/22 season, oil consumption is estimated to surpass 3.2 million tons and global usage of olive oil is anticipated to attain 3,214,500 tons, marking a rise by 2.9% as compared to the 2020/21 season. Therefore, the escalation in the need for edible oils is contributing to the expansion of the activated earth market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Activated Bleaching Earth Market?

Major players in the Activated Bleaching Earth include:

• Clariant AG

• Taiko Bleaching Earth Sdn Bhd

• Ashapura Perfoclay Limited

• The W Clay Industries Sdn Bhd

• HRP Industries

• Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Oil-Dri Corporation of America

• Taiko Holdings Co. Ltd.

• AMC Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Activated Bleaching Earth Market?

Leading corporations in the acetic acid market are concentrating on producing innovative items like bio-based acetic acid, targeted at enhancing sustainability and minimising environmental damage. Rather than standard petroleum-based feedstocks, bio-based acetic acid is generated from renewable biomass resources like plant matter or agricultural waste. This presents a more sustainable alternative with a lesser environmental impact for a slew of industrial uses. For example, Sekab BioFuels and Chemicals AB, a chemical firm based in Sweden, debuted bio-based acetic acid in May 2023. This product provides a sustainable substitute to fossil fuels, considerably cutting down carbon emissions and fostering a more environmentally friendly atmosphere. Its applications are wide-ranging, including food preservation, cosmetics, and the inception of industrial chemicals such as vinyl acetate monomer, thus increasing its value across a multitude of industries.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market Report?

The activated bleaching earth market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Mineral Type: Bentonite, Attapulgite, Sepiolite, Other Mineral Types

2) By Technology: Dry Bleaching, Wet Bleaching

3) By Application: Edible Oil and Fats, Mineral Oil and Lubricants, Chemicals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Bentonite: Sodium Bentonite, Calcium Bentonite

2) By Attapulgite: Natural Attapulgite, Activated Attapulgite

3) By Sepiolite: Natural Sepiolite, Modified Sepiolite

4) By Other Mineral Types: Fuller's Earth, Kaolin, Other Clays

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Activated Bleaching Earth Industry?

In 2024, the activated bleaching earth market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which also anticipates being the most rapidly expanding region in the future forecast. The market report for activated bleaching earth discussed regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

