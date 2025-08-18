Rabies Diagnostics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Rabies Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Rabies Diagnostics Market Be By 2025?

The market for rabies diagnostics has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $1.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The escalation in the historic period can be linked to factors such as globalization and travel trends, the implementation of a one health approach, the evolution of regulatory standards, progress in animal testing techniques, and environmental factors.

In the coming years, the market size for rabies diagnostics is projected to witness robust expansion. The market value is predicted to reach $2.3 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors leading to this growth during the forecast period include a rise in rabies occurrence, environmental influence, cost-effectiveness, research and development efforts, and surveillance requirements. Key trends during this period are expected to be governmental initiatives and immunization plans, global integration and travel, the one health approach, issues of public health, as well as advancements in remote and point-of-care diagnostics.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Rabies Diagnostics Market?

The escalating rates of rabies are anticipated to drive the expansion of the rabies diagnostics market. Rabies, a preventable ailment transmitted predominantly through the bite of a rabid animal, particularly affects the central nervous system of mammals, leading to brain damage and death if left untreated. Diagnosis of rabies involves using several tests and techniques to identify the virus in humans and animals. Furthermore, the growing number of infections spread from animals bolsters the need for rabies diagnostics. As evidence, in January 2023, the Government of Canada, a federal authority, mentioned in a report that 135 rabies samples were registered in October 2022, followed by 159 samples in November 2022. Therefore, the rising incidence of rabies is a primary factor propelling the rabies diagnostics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Rabies Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Rabies Diagnostics include:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• The Merck Group

• Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

• Creative Diagnostics

• Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

• Abbexa Ltd.

• Norgen Biotek Corp.

• BioNote Inc.

• Express Biotech International Inc.

• MyBioSource Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rabies Diagnostics Industry?

Product innovation has been identified as a crucial trend gaining traction in the rabies diagnostics market. Novel and effective testing methods in analytical chemistry with a focus on accurate and affordable analytical solutions are being embraced globally by pharmaceutical firms. These testing products are adeptly incorporated into the standard sample testing procedures. For instance, in May 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., a U.S. based innovator and producer of exclusive technology products, introduced the CFX Duet Real-Time PCR system. This clinical diagnostic device is developed to assist researchers in creating singleplex and duplex quantitative PCR (qPCR) tests. Distinctive features of this product include enhanced thermal performance, along with a patented, precise optical shuttle system and thermal gradient function for optimization.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Rabies Diagnostics Market

The rabies diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Diagnostic Method: Fluorescent Antibody Test, Immunohistochemical Test, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examination, Serology Tests

2) By Technology: ELISA Or Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography Techniques, PCR, Other Technologies

3) By End-User: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Palliative Care Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fluorescent Antibody Test: Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test (DFA)

2) By Immunohistochemical: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): Western Blotting

3) By Amplification Methods: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR)

4) By Histologic Examination: Microscopic Examination, Tissue Staining Techniques

5) By Serology Tests: Virus Neutralization Test (VNT), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Rabies Diagnostics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the rabies diagnostics market. The market report for rabies diagnostics encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

