To His Excellency Mr. Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia

AZERBAIJAN, August 17 - 17 August 2025, 11:15

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Indonesia – Independence Day, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the friendly people of your country on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and extend my most sincere wishes.

The dynamics of the development of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations in recent times, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks, is gratifying. I would like to particularly note the effective cooperation between our countries within the Non-Aligned Movement, the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, D-8, and other international institutions.

We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, which are built on solid foundations of mutual respect and trust. At present, favorable conditions and opportunities have been created to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, cultural, tourism, and other areas. I believe that by making the most of the existing opportunities, we can achieve further broadening of our bilateral agenda.

I am confident that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between our countries, fully utilize the potential of our cooperation, and deepen our effective collaboration within international structures.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Indonesia.

 

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 August 2025

