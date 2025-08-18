Pet Diabetes Care Market to Reach USD $3.46 Billion by 2029 at 9.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Pet Diabetes Care Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Pet Diabetes Care Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen robust growth in the pet diabetes care market size, continuously developing from $2.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth throughout the past years is due to the rising awareness about the health of pets, advancements in veterinary science, an increased number of diabetes cases among pets, the humanization of pets, a growing emphasis on pet nutrition, various awareness programs run by veterinary organizations, and the availability of insulin and other medications.

In the coming years, the pet diabetes care market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of $3.46 billion by 2029. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The uptrend during the forecast period can be traced back to a surge in pet insurance acquisition, personalized diabetes treatment plans, emphasis on preventive pet healthcare, a global move towards pet health trends, increased funding in pet health research, and rising levels of consumer wealth. The forecast period will reveal major developments such as advancements in veterinary diagnostics, a concentrated focus on pet obesity management, innovative approaches to insulin delivery systems, a rise in pet insurance benefits, greater access to specialized pet foods, the advent of telemedicine and remote monitoring, and partnerships within veterinary medicine.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pet Diabetes Care Market?

The anticipated rise in pet adoption is set to fuel the expansion of the pet diabetes care market. The act of adopting pets from shelters or rescues where they were abandoned by previous owners, as opposed to purchasing from pet shops, breeders, or other persons, is known as pet adoption. The yearly diagnosis of diabetes in pets is rising, largely due to their lifestyles resembling ours, being mostly inactive and consuming a significant amount of processed foods. For instance, Animal Medicines Australia, an Australian non-governmental organization, recorded a substantial increase in pet ownership in 2022, with pet owners numbering 28,730.8, a growth of 39% from 2021. This represents a 24% increase, indicating a robust positive trend in pet adoption and expenditure on care. The escalation in pet ownership underscores the rising prevalence of pets in Australian homes. Therefore, the growth of the pet diabetes care market is being fueled by the increase in pet adoption.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pet Diabetes Care Market?

Major players in the Pet Diabetes Care include:

• C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Trividia Health Inc.

• Allison Medical Inc.

• UltiMed Inc.

• Apotex Inc.

• Henry Schein VET GmbH

• Medtrust Holdings Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pet Diabetes Care Market?

The pet diabetes market is witnessing a surge in popularity due to the rise in research and development efforts and the introduction of new products. Extensive investigation is underway to expand the understanding of diabetes in pets and facilitate its management. Also, companies are unveiling new offerings, including generic drugs, to maintain their market grip. In an unprecedented development, Elanco Animal Health Inc. received approval for its medication intended for cats with a particular kind of diabetes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2022. This is the first animal-oriented oral medication authorized for diabetes.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Pet Diabetes Care Market Growth

The pet diabetes care market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Insulin Therapy, Oral Medication

2) By Device Type: Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices

3) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Other Animal Types

4) By End-User: Veterinary Clinics, Home Care Settings, Veterinary Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Insulin Therapy: Canine Insulin Products, Feline Insulin Products, Insulin Delivery Devices

2) By Oral Medication: Glipizide, Metformin, Other Oral Hypoglycemic Agents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pet Diabetes Care Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the pet diabetes care market. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. This market report includes analysis of several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

