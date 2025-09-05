Knotted Words Launches Silk Scarf Collection with Hidden Inspirational Messages

women with scarve

We believe that every gift can carry meaning beyond its physical form. With Knotted Words, our vision is to create designs that are not only beautiful, but also deeply personal” — Samia Francis

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knotted Words, a new accessories brand based in Palm Beach, Florida, today announced the launch of its first collection of mulberry silk scarves that incorporate hidden inspirational messages within their design. The concept is aimed at redefining the act of gifting by merging traditional craftsmanship with a personal and emotional experience.Each scarf is crafted from 100% mulberry silk and presented in triangular packaging inspired by the shape of a fortune cookie. Inside, recipients uncover an inscribed message on the fabric itself, adding symbolic meaning to the unwrapping process. The collection combines elegance, storytelling, and thoughtful design, turning a fashion accessory into a memorable gesture.Key FeaturesResponsibly sourced, hypoallergenic mulberry silk.Hand-rolled edges and double-layer construction for reversible wear.Eco-conscious packaging, accompanied by a personalized note.Signature fortune-cookie packaging that gently cracks open to reveal the scarf.The collection is now available through the brand’s official website: https://knottedwords.com About Knotted WordsKnotted Words is an accessories brand founded in Palm Beach, Florida. The company is dedicated to creating meaningful moments through design, combining artisanal techniques with a narrative approach that weaves emotion into each piece.

