The Business Research Company's Brake Hoses Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $24.34 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $24.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Brake Hoses Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a consistent growth in the brake hoses market. It is projected to escalate from $18.07 billion in 2024 to $18.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The expansion during the historical phase can be linked to various factors such as the growth of automotive production, strict safety protocols, surge in vehicle weight and performance, the emergence of disc brake systems, worldwide growth of the automotive industry, as well as demand in the aftermarket.

In the coming years, the brake hoses market is projected to experience robust growth, culminating in a value of $24.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This increase during the forecasted period is mainly driven by the rise in electric and hybrid vehicles, the development of autonomous vehicles, the integration of intelligent brake systems, persistent focus on safety norms, and the globalization of automotive supply chains. Key trends to look out for in the forecast period include the growing use of lightweight materials, a focus on high-performance brake systems, a move towards electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in brake hose technology, and a growing demand for pre-assembled brake hoses.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Brake Hoses Market?

The brake hoses market is seeing significant growth thanks to the escalating requirement for both passenger and commercial vehicles. These commercial or passenger motor vehicles, used for private profit or business-related transportation of goods or passengers, are in increasing demand. The surge in disposable income in both developing and developed nations, coupled with the increasing need for daily work commute, has fuelled this growth in vehicle demand. This heightened demand for passenger and commercial vehicles subsequently boosts the requirement for automotive brake hoses, a critical part of vehicle production. For example, as per data shared by GoodCarBadCar, a US digital platform, approximately 56.5 million passenger cars were sold globally in 2022, marking a rise of about 1.9 percent compared to the preceding year. Hence, the increasing necessity for passenger and commercial vehicles is projected to drive the growth of the brake hoses market in the future.

Which Players Dominate The Brake Hoses Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Brake Hoses include:

• Continental AG

• Hitachi Metals Ltd.

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Dayco IP Holdings LLC

• Edelbrock LLC

• The Gates Corporation

• Hengshui Brake Hose Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Hutchinson S.A.

• Jagwire International Inc.

• M S Enterprises

What Are The Future Trends Of The Brake Hoses Market?

Leading firms in the brake hoses industry are innovating in areas like quiet braking technology to boost the functionality of vehicles, augment driver convenience, and enhance general safety by bringing down the noise and vibrations associated with braking. Quiet braking technology is a system developed to decrease sound and vibrations when a car's brakes are deployed, thus offering a quieter and more relaxed driving experience. In an example from March 2023, Brakes India, a company from India that produces braking systems and parts, introduced the ZAP brake pads. These ZAP brake pads leverage the most recent advancements in friction technology, improving their efficiency and dependability. This technology holds critical importance for addressing the distinct braking demands of electric vehicles, which typically have different requirements than conventional vehicles.

Global Brake Hoses Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The brake hosesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Brake Type: Hydraulic Brake, Pneumatic Brake

2) By Material Type: Rubber, Nylon, Metal, Polytetrafluoroethylene

3) By Vehicle Type: Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Vehicle

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Hydraulic Brake: Disc Brake, Drum Brake

2) By Pneumatic Brake: Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Brake Hoses Market?

In 2024, the brake hoses market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. This market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

