MKP Strengthens Global Travel Distribution Network Through Strategic Partnership with Trip.com

JAKARTA, CENTRAL JAVA, INDONESIA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitra Kasih Perkasa MKP ), Indonesia’s foremost traffic intelligence company specializing in digital infrastructure for the travel, leisure, transportation, accommodation, and attractions sectors, has taken a significant step onto the global stage through a strategic partnership with Trip.com , one of the world’s leading online travel service platforms.The collaboration began with MKP’s participation at Envision 2025 Trip.com’s Global Partner Conference held in Shanghai in May 2025, where MKP was recognized with the Most Promising Partner Award , becoming the only Indonesian tech company to receive such distinction. Earlier, MKP was also honored as a Global Strategic Partner at the Trip.com Group Global Partner Summit in December 2024, solidifying its position as a key regional player in digital travel infrastructure.This milestone was furthered underscored by the reciprocal visit from a senior Trip.com delegation to Indonesia in this August 2025, signaling the acceleration of a transformative collaboration and long term partnership commitment.As digital lifestyles continue to shape how people access travel services, MKP stands at the forefront of this transformation. The partnership with Trip.com marks a milestone in scaling regional access to global travel infrastructure. Irawan Wu, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of MKP shares:“MKP is proud to be Trip.com’s strategic infrastructure partner in Southeast Asia. As the pioneer in integrating travel services into Lifestyle web-views, we’ve already connected millions of users through major mobile apps, from Indonesia to across the region. With strong support from leading banks, top telcos, and digital-first fintechs, MKP is building Indonesia’s leading lifestyle ecosystem, transforming everyday digital platforms into powerful travel distribution channels.”This partnership will pave the way for joint initiatives that include integrated travel experiences, advanced cross-platform distribution systems, and innovations to enhance convenience and accessibility for travelers and partners alike.Trip.com also expresses high optimism for this partnership.“We believe in the power of local partnership to scale global experiences,” said Ken Lau, Director, Partnership & Distribution, Global Distribution of Attractions & Tours at Trip.com. “MKP’s agility and data-driven approach make them an ideal partner for distributing our travel products in the region. We’re excited to grow together and redefine travel accessibility across Southeast Asia.”With two major recognitions from Trip.com in less than a year, MKP is cementing its role as a trusted digital enabler in the global travel products supply chain.

MKP Strengthens Global Travel Distribution Network Through Strategic Partnership with Trip.com

