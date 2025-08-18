Convene Champions Modern Board Management Software at GPC’s 27th Annual Corporate Governance Conference

Convene Board Management at GPC 2025

Convene joins the 27th Annual Corporate Governance Conference in Montreal to showcase its secure, AI-powered board software for modern governance.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convene, a leading global provider of board management software, is proud to announce its participation in the 27th Annual Corporate Governance Conference hosted by the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC), taking place August 24–27, 2025, in Montreal, Quebec.This year’s conference, themed “Elevating Governance in a Disrupted World,” brings together governance leaders, board directors, and corporate secretaries to share insights and address the evolving challenges of Canadian boardrooms.At this year’s event, Convene will showcase how its board governance tool helps Canadian organizations meet rising governance expectations. Designed with security, usability, and compliance in mind, Convene supports public companies, nonprofits, Crown corporations, and regulated sectors.Additionally, attendees can experience how the platform streamlines board meetings, strengthens compliance, and simplifies daily governance tasks. With multilingual features, secure cloud hosting, and collaboration tools, Convene is built to meet organizations where they are.𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞-𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬As expectations from boards grow, governance professionals are turning to board management software to streamline workflows and enhance decision-making.Convene offers an all-in-one board governance solution that unites the tools Canadian executives need. This enables organizations to run secure, paperless board meetings while staying organized and in control.Through real-time document collaboration, agenda builder, role-based permission control, and digital signature, Convene reduces administrative burdens and keeps everyone aligned. It ensures directors and executives have the right information at the right time, enabling them to run productive meetings and deliver timely decisions.With this year’s conference focusing on complex governance issues—shareholder engagement, DEI backlash, shifting regulatory requirements, and AI disruption—Convene emerges as a reliable partner for organizations aiming to strengthen both board and corporate governance.Its intuitive design, top-notch security, and flexibility make it easier for Canadian boards to stay organized, informed, and ready to lead. Whether the goal is to support better decisions or build more transparent practices, Convene helps governance teams remain focused in a disrupted world.𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐈: 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Empowering boards to stay ahead, Convene now offers AI-powered tools for day-to-day operations. With Convene AI, governance professionals can rely on AI Companion and Automated Meeting Minutes to save time, reduce manual work, and facilitate effective decision-making.AI Companion instantly retrieves documents and provides insights, giving directors and administrators real-time access to critical information. Meanwhile, Automated Meeting Minutes generate clear, accurate summaries of meeting discussions and action items—freeing teams to focus on strategic work.With enterprise-grade security, Convene ensures that sensitive board materials remain fully protected while enabling organizations to leverage the efficiencies of intelligent automation. This balance of innovation and security fosters a more thoughtful, reliable, and future-ready approach to corporate governance.For the governance professionals of Canada, Convene is more than a tech upgrade; it’s a trusted partner for building secure, efficient, and adaptable boards.𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞Convene invites executives and governance professionals of Canada to come see us at our booth. Our team will be available to answer your questions and show how Convene is helping Canadian boards lead with clarity, confidence, and security. Contact our team today and join us as we shape the future of Canadian board governance.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞Convene is an award-winning board portal, widely used by thousands of boards and committees in over 100 countries, ranging from Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, public and private organizations, financial, healthcare, and educational institutions, and nonprofits. Convene champions and implements meeting best practices, enabling organizations to uphold governance through a single secure technology platform that supercharges physical, remote, or hybrid meetings.

