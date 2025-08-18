Hotleno Launches Innovative Travel Booking Platform for Flights and Hotels

Hotleno company logo representing innovation in travel booking services.

Hotleno LTD introduces a smart booking system designed to simplify flight and hotel reservations globally.

Our mission is to redefine travel booking with simplicity and trust” — Naif Alotaibi

LONDON, 71-75 SHELTON STREET, LONDON, WC2H 9JQ, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotleno LTD is proud to announce the official launch of its online travel booking platform: www.hotleno.com The platform provides a seamless experience for travelers looking to book flights, hotels, and holiday packages, bringing together trusted global suppliers into one easy-to-use system.The company’s mission is to make travel accessible, reliable, and cost-effective by offering competitive rates and exclusive wholesale partnerships. With integrations from leading suppliers like Hotelbeds, Mystifly, TBO Holidays, and Travellanda, Hotleno ensures travelers and agencies gain access to premium inventory at unbeatable prices.“Our vision is simple – empower customers and agencies with a smart platform that saves time and money while ensuring quality service,” said Naif Alotaibi, Founder of Hotleno LTD.The platform also provides secure online payment options, real-time booking confirmations, and dedicated support to guarantee a smooth booking process.For more information or to start booking today, visit: www.hotleno.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.