Hailey Newman Set to Release New Country Single and Video 'Damned If I Don’t' on August 19th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed country artist Hailey Newman is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated new single and music video, “Damned If I Don’t,” set to launch on August 19th. This marks her fourth single of 2025, further establishing her as a powerful voice in the contemporary country music scene.

“Damned If I Don’t” delves into the complex emotions of navigating difficult choices, weaving a narrative that resonates with anyone who has experienced the struggle of conflicting desires. The song captures the essence of being caught in a web of indecision, where every choice seems fraught with consequence. With its evocative lyrics and haunting melody, Newman invites listeners to join her on a journey through the heart’s turmoil.

“Music has a unique way of articulating feelings we often can’t express,” Newman shared. “I feel that this song captures the weight of being stuck between impossible choices. This song explores the inner conflict of wanting to do right but feeling punished no matter the path taken. It’s an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt torn between their heart and their mind, where every move feels like a lose-lose situation.”

The release of “Damned If I Don’t” follows Newman’s previous singles, which have received critical acclaim and widespread radio play, solidifying her reputation as a rising star in country music. With each release, she continues to connect with audiences on a profound level, infusing her work with authenticity and relatable narratives.

Fans can expect the music video to complement the song’s themes, providing a visual representation of the emotional journey that accompanies those tough choices. The video promises to be a captivating addition to Newman’s growing body of work.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Halo Records: Phone: [(606)791-6373] Email: [haileynewmanofficial@gmail.com]

About Hailey Newman - Hailey Newman is a Nashville-based country artist known for her heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocal performances. With a series of successful singles, she has quickly garnered attention in the music industry, captivating audiences with her relatable themes and authentic storytelling. For more information, visit [haileynewman.net].

