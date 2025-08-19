Spectrum Auditing Launched an Expansion Drive with New Abu Dhabi Office in the UAE

Spectrum Auditing opens a new Abu Dhabi office, expanding its UAE presence to deliver expert audit, tax, consulting, and company formation services.

ABU DHABI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectrum Auditing is a notable Accounting, Audit, Tax, and Consulting firm having offices across Dubai, Sharjah, Texas, Muscat, and Hyderabad. Now they are elated to announce their new office in Abu Dhabi. The expansion plan of company formation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi is a strategic step and marks an important milestone, to establish it as a trusted provider of auditing, accounting and financial services in the UAE.The brand-new Abu Dhabi office presents a comprehensive range of services, including audit, tax, financial consulting, and company formation. They will cater to the various needs of businesses and individuals in the region. With a presence in three key emirates, Spectrum Auditing will now have the opportunity to better serve its clients across the UAE.“With sheer delight, we take the next big plunge to expand our footprint in the UAE and reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional audit, accounting and financial services to our clients,” said CA Balaram Vuchidi, CEO of Spectrum Group. He also mentioned that the new Abu Dhabi office will act as a backbone to explore the rising demand for high-end financial services in the region, and will create new opportunities for Spectrum Auditing, a leading accounting company in Dubai , to work with businesses and individuals across the emirate.A host of seasoned accounting professionals having exceptional experience in the UAE will lead the team. The decision of the top company formation in Dubai firm will be an exciting opportunity to bring its expertise and personalized service to the Abu Dhabi market with its new office. The team would be dedicated to providing tailored solutions related to accounts, audit, corporate tax registration in Dubai , type services and so on to meet the unique needs of the clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the UAE’s financial landscape.The expansion strategy of Spectrum Auditing into Abu Dhabi is no doubt a testament to the company’s confidence in the UAE’s continued economic growth and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients. The company’s presence in Dubai, Sharjah, and now Abu Dhabi will enable it to provide seamless support to businesses operating across the UAE, leveraging its expertise in:- Audit and assurance services- Tax planning and compliance- Financial consulting and advisory- Company formation and setup- Bookkeeping and accounting servicesAbout Spectrum AuditingSpectrum Auditing is a reputable auditing company in Dubai, headquartered in the UAE and established in the year 2015. With operations spread across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE, Oman, India, the USA and other strategic locations through an extensive network of associates, it has established itself onto the global presence. Its services include a wide range of professional offerings, including Audit & Assurance, Corporate Tax & Transfer Pricing, CFO & Accounting, VAT, Risk Advisory, and Business Consultancy & Corporate Secretarial Services. Spectrum Auditing is a member of IECnet, a globally recognized network of independent firms and is a certified ISO 14001 firm, taking its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. Spectrum Auditing is a recognized audit partner of DAFZA, DIFC, JAFZA, DIFC, DMCC, RAKEZ, SAIF Zone, and other major UAE free zones.If you want to know more about Spectrum Auditing and its services, please visit https://www.spectrumaccounts.com Media Contact:Balaram Vuchidiinfo@spectrumaccounts.com+971 50986 6466

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.