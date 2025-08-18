Defy Mobile Expands Global eSIM Coverage With New Plans for Digital Nomads and Frequent Travelers

Your Data Your Way Now available in 200+ countries with Defy Mobile eSIM Defy Mobile eSIM Data in 200+ Countries. Download the Defy Mobile eSIM app Today. Travel Smart. Save Money with Defy Mobile eSIM. Stop over paying for international data plans.

New eSIM plans from Defy Mobile offer expanded coverage, flexible pricing, and seamless connectivity for global travelers.

We’re redefining mobile freedom with global eSIM plans that meet the needs of today’s connected travelers.” — David Sarver, Founder of Defy Mobile

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defy Mobile, a leader in wireless connectivity, announces its expansion into international markets with a new lineup of global eSIM plans tailored for travelers, remote workers, and digital nomads. This marks a major milestone in the company’s evolution from domestic service provider to global connectivity innovator.Defy Mobile began its journey in 2014, serving communities across the United States through the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). For over 11 years, the company provided essential wireless services to underserved populations, helping thousands stay connected to work, education, and family.In 2024, Defy Mobile transitioned into the eSIM space, offering flexible, contract-free mobile data plans that eliminate the need for physical SIM cards and roaming fees. With the rise of global mobility and remote work, Defy Mobile recognized the need for seamless, reliable connectivity across borders.Now in 2025, Defy Mobile is going international—expanding coverage to over 200 countries and launching new plans designed for frequent travelers and digital professionals. These plans feature:1. Instant activation2. Affordable pricing3. Compatibility with most modern smartphonesThis announcement is made live from Las Vegas, where Defy Mobile is attending the All Wireless Prepaid Expo , the industry’s premier event for prepaid wireless innovation. “We’ve always valued the opportunity to connect with partners, vendors, and fellow innovators at the Expo,” said David Sarver, founder of Defy Mobile. “It’s a space where ideas become action, and we’re excited to showcase how Defy is redefining mobile freedom.”Defy Mobile’s presence at the Expo underscores its commitment to innovation and strategic growth. Attendees are invited to visit the Defy Mobile to explore new offerings and visit now to save money on your international plan.For more information, visit Defy Mobile’s website or follow @DefyMobile on social media.

Affordable Instant eSIM Connection for your Vacation from Defy Mobile

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.