Defy Mobile Expands Global eSIM Coverage With New Plans for Digital Nomads and Frequent Travelers
New eSIM plans from Defy Mobile offer expanded coverage, flexible pricing, and seamless connectivity for global travelers.
Defy Mobile began its journey in 2014, serving communities across the United States through the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). For over 11 years, the company provided essential wireless services to underserved populations, helping thousands stay connected to work, education, and family.
In 2024, Defy Mobile transitioned into the eSIM space, offering flexible, contract-free mobile data plans that eliminate the need for physical SIM cards and roaming fees. With the rise of global mobility and remote work, Defy Mobile recognized the need for seamless, reliable connectivity across borders.
Now in 2025, Defy Mobile is going international—expanding coverage to over 200 countries and launching new plans designed for frequent travelers and digital professionals. These plans feature:
1. Instant activation
2. Affordable pricing
3. Compatibility with most modern smartphones
This announcement is made live from Las Vegas, where Defy Mobile is attending the All Wireless Prepaid Expo, the industry’s premier event for prepaid wireless innovation. “We’ve always valued the opportunity to connect with partners, vendors, and fellow innovators at the Expo,” said David Sarver, founder of Defy Mobile. “It’s a space where ideas become action, and we’re excited to showcase how Defy is redefining mobile freedom.”
Defy Mobile’s presence at the Expo underscores its commitment to innovation and strategic growth. Attendees are invited to visit the Defy Mobile to explore new offerings and visit now to save money on your international plan.
