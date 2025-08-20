Antravia Expands Travel Finance Research with New Insights for Agents and Hotels

Antravia Advisory

The U.S.-based consultancy continues publishing practical guidance on accounting, payments, and tax for the global travel industry.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antravia Advisory has released the latest in its series of travel finance research papers , covering currency management, payment control, and tax strategy for agencies and hotels. These studies build on earlier work in areas such as virtual credit cards and foreign exchange, and form part of Antravia’s wider mission to equip travel businesses with financial strategies that protect margins and support sustainable growth.“Travel businesses face constant financial pressure, from cash flow volatility to complex payment structures and regulatory change,” said Mary Lee, founder of Antravia Advisory and a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years’ experience in global hospitality and travel. “Our aim is to give travel advisors and hotels tools they can actually use, whether that’s understanding U.S. sales tax exposure, setting up proper accounting systems, or managing FX and payment risk.”In addition to publishing research, Antravia produces the Travel Finance Blog , which shares accounting and financial insights for independent agents, hotels, and tour operators worldwide. Upcoming work will cover payment solutions for the travel sector and international tax considerations, further strengthening Antravia’s role as a resource for businesses expanding in the U.S. and globally.For more information and to download Antravia’s research papers, visit www.antravia.com

