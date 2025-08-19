Cigar & Bourbon Tickets Unveils Reimagined Online Ticketing Platform Following Brand Relaunch

Cigar & Bourbon Tickets’ new black logo reflects the platform’s luxury brand relaunch. Screenshots of the newly relaunched Cigar & Bourbon Tickets platform, showcasing its luxury design and seamless ticketing features across desktop, tablet, and mobile. Cigar & Bourbon Tickets mobile homepage showcasing a sleek, luxury-focused design for browsing premium events.

Exclusive ticketing platform for cigar & bourbon events relaunches with upgraded features, luxury design, and nationwide event access.

Our mission is to connect enthusiasts and event organizers in one seamless, luxury-focused space.” — Kisha Kindle, Founder of Cigar & Bourbon Tickets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cigar & Bourbon Tickets , the only online ticketing platform built exclusively for cigar and bourbon events , today announced the official relaunch of its platform under a new brand identity. Formerly operating under a different name, the company has reimagined and enhanced its platform with upgraded features, a refined luxury aesthetic, and an even greater focus on connecting premium event organizers with enthusiasts nationwide.The rebranded platform streamlines the ticket-buying process while showcasing curated events that celebrate the artistry, culture, and community surrounding premium cigars and fine bourbon.“Our mission is to connect enthusiasts and event organizers in one seamless, luxury-focused space,” said Kisha Kindle, Founder of Cigar & Bourbon Tickets. “Whether you’re hosting a tasting, pairing dinner, festival, or private lounge event, our platform delivers a streamlined, visually appealing, and user-friendly experience for ticket buyers — and powerful tools for organizers.”With Cigar & Bourbon Tickets, customers can:- Browse premium cigar and bourbon events nationwide.- Purchase tickets securely and conveniently.- Receive event updates and reminders in one centralized account dashboard.- Access a personalized event history and manage tickets with ease.For organizers, the platform offers:- Free event postings — zero fees for organizers.- A luxury-branded event showcase that attracts a targeted, engaged audience.- Tools to manage ticket sales, guest communications, and check-ins.“We understand the unique vibe of cigar and bourbon culture — it’s about craftsmanship, connection, and celebration,” Kindle added. “Our platform reflects that, offering not just ticketing, but a high-end digital stage for these experiences.”About Cigar & Bourbon TicketsFounded in 2023 and relaunched as Cigar & Bourbon Tickets in 2025, the company is the first and only ticketing platform dedicated exclusively to premium cigar and bourbon events. Serving both organizers and enthusiasts, the platform is built to elevate every aspect of the event journey — from discovery to attendance. Learn more at www.cigarandbourbontickets.com

Cigar & Bourbon Tickets – Official Promo Video

