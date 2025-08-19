Humanity vs AI: Storywise Launches First-Ever Writing Competition to Prove Human Creativity Reigns Supreme

Gavin Marcus & Jeremy Esekow, Storywise co-founders

#OutwriteTheMachine is not just a contest — it’s a cultural moment. We’re putting the spotlight back on human authorship.” — Gavin Marcus, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can a machine outwrite the human imagination? We believe that AI is great at generating and editing text, but it takes a human author to craft a captivating story. Storywise, the AI-powered platform helping authors get discovered and published, is launching #OutwriteTheMachine, the world’s first writing competition where authors go head-to-head with artificial intelligence in a battle of creativity.From August 19th to September 9th, writers across the globe are invited to submit the first chapter of a new book that showcases what no algorithm can replicate: human voice, emotional resonance, and unfiltered imagination. The winning author will walk away with a traditional publishing contract, a cash prize, and — perhaps most importantly — the official bragging rights as the first writer to defeat AI in a literary duel.“AI will play a pivotal role in our industry. But captivating a reader will always be about human insight, emotion, and originality,” said Jeremy Esekow , Chief Product Officer of Storywise. “#OutwriteTheMachine is not just a contest — it’s a cultural moment. We’re putting the spotlight back on human authorship.” adds Gavin Marcus, the Chief Executive Officer.Unlike other writing competitions, submissions will be judged (by people!) not only on literary merit but also on authenticity and creative depth, with a panel of industry experts trained to identify the unmistakable fingerprint of human storytelling.Competition Details:Submission Period: August 19 – September 9, 2025Eligibility: Open to English language authors worldwideGenres: Fiction and memoirs, YA and upPrize: Publishing contract + cash + global media spotlight and moreEntry Fee: FreeJudging Panel: Agents, editors and publishersHow to Enter: Visit https://www.storywisenetwork.com/prize.html for all the entry and judging detailsMedia Contact:Gavin MarcusChief Executive Officer, Storywise📧 gavin@storywise.ai📱 #OutwriteTheMachine

