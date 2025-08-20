Author Manfred Scholz Releases New Book: Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards
Manfred Scholz Announces New Book Release: “Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards” Explores the Power of the Subconscious in Sales and Performance
Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in sales and leadership development, Scholz explains how lasting change occurs not in the conscious mind but in the subconscious. The book includes practical examples from sales, professional sports, health, and personal development.
“Decisions are not made consciously but subconsciously. Once you understand and work with that, you can achieve better results faster — in sales, sports, and everyday life,” Scholz says.
The book is written for entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, and sales professionals.
Download the book here:
👉 https://blackrose-transform.com/ressourcen
About the Author
Manfred Scholz is an international sales trainer and speaker. With more than four decades of experience, he has trained thousands of sales professionals and leaders. He is the founder of the Deep IMPACT seminar, winner of the International Speaker Slam 2025 in Wiesbaden, and invited speaker at the New York Speaker Slam 2026.
Media Contact
Manfred Scholz
Blackrose Transform Ltd.
Email: manfred.scholz@blackrose-transform.com
Phone: +49 172 2944846
Website: https://blackrose-transform.com
Manfred Volker Scholz
Blackrose-Transform Ltd
+1 567-896-8836
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.