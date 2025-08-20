Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,946 in the last 365 days.

Author Manfred Scholz Releases New Book: Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards

The beginning of the seminar Deep IMPACT with Manfred Volker Scholz

Introduction Manfred Volker Scholz

Awared presentation for the winner of the international Speaker Slam in Wiesbaden 7.2025

Showing the Winner of the Challange

Winner of the intonational Speaker Slam July 2025 in Wiesbaden Germany

The best of the Best Speakers

Manfred Scholz Announces New Book Release: “Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards” Explores the Power of the Subconscious in Sales and Performance

Manfred Scholz is a salesperson with over 40 years of experience. He has led over 3,500 salespeople, won the International Speaker Slam, developed the live seminar Train the Leader | Deep IMPACT”
— Manfred Scholz
MEMMELSDORF, BAVERIA, GERMANY, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales expert and international speaker Manfred Scholz announces the release of his new book, “Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards.” The book examines the role of the subconscious mind in purchasing decisions, sales success, and personal transformation.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in sales and leadership development, Scholz explains how lasting change occurs not in the conscious mind but in the subconscious. The book includes practical examples from sales, professional sports, health, and personal development.

“Decisions are not made consciously but subconsciously. Once you understand and work with that, you can achieve better results faster — in sales, sports, and everyday life,” Scholz says.

The book is written for entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, and sales professionals.

Download the book here:
👉 https://blackrose-transform.com/ressourcen

About the Author

Manfred Scholz is an international sales trainer and speaker. With more than four decades of experience, he has trained thousands of sales professionals and leaders. He is the founder of the Deep IMPACT seminar, winner of the International Speaker Slam 2025 in Wiesbaden, and invited speaker at the New York Speaker Slam 2026.

Media Contact

Manfred Scholz
Blackrose Transform Ltd.
Email: manfred.scholz@blackrose-transform.com
Phone: +49 172 2944846
Website: https://blackrose-transform.com

Manfred Volker Scholz
Blackrose-Transform Ltd
+1 567-896-8836
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Author Manfred Scholz Releases New Book: Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more