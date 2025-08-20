Author Manfred Scholz Releases New Book: Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards

Introduction Manfred Volker Scholz Showing the Winner of the Challange The best of the Best Speakers

Manfred Scholz Announces New Book Release: “Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards” Explores the Power of the Subconscious in Sales and Performance

Manfred Scholz is a salesperson with over 40 years of experience. He has led over 3,500 salespeople, won the International Speaker Slam, developed the live seminar Train the Leader | Deep IMPACT” — Manfred Scholz

MEMMELSDORF, BAVERIA, GERMANY, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales expert and international speaker Manfred Scholz announces the release of his new book, “Consciousness Deceives – The Subconscious Rewards.” The book examines the role of the subconscious mind in purchasing decisions, sales success, and personal transformation.Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in sales and leadership development, Scholz explains how lasting change occurs not in the conscious mind but in the subconscious. The book includes practical examples from sales, professional sports, health, and personal development.“Decisions are not made consciously but subconsciously. Once you understand and work with that, you can achieve better results faster — in sales, sports, and everyday life,” Scholz says.The book is written for entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, and sales professionals.Download the book here:About the AuthorManfred Scholz is an international sales trainer and speaker. With more than four decades of experience, he has trained thousands of sales professionals and leaders. He is the founder of the Deep IMPACT seminar, winner of the International Speaker Slam 2025 in Wiesbaden, and invited speaker at the New York Speaker Slam 2026.Media ContactManfred ScholzBlackrose Transform Ltd.Email: manfred.scholz@blackrose-transform.comPhone: +49 172 2944846Website: https://blackrose-transform.com

