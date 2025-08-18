ShutterLux Opens Canada’s Largest Stand-Alone Window Coverings Showroom in Markham

ShutterLux Founder & CEO Jet Li cuts the ribbon at the new Markham flagship — Canada’s largest stand-alone window coverings showroom — joined by MPs, MPPs, and Markham Councillors.

Canadian entrepreneur Jet Li opens ShutterLux’s seventh Ontario location, launching a $10K Window Makeover Contest open until September 15.

This flagship is more than a showroom — it’s where homeowners, builders, and designers can experience the very best in Canadian-made quality and window treatment innovation.” — Jet Li, Founder & CEO of ShutterLux

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShutterLux Opens Canada’s Largest Stand-Alone Window Coverings Showroom in MarkhamShutterLux, one of Canada’s fastest-growing window treatment brands, is celebrating the opening of its largest stand-alone showroom in the country, located at 692 Denison Street, Markham. The flagship marks ShutterLux’s seventh Ontario location and reinforces its position as a leader in custom shutters, blinds, drapery, and motorized window treatments The grand opening took place on August 15 and drew strong community attendance, including dignitaries: The Honorable MP Tim Hodgson (Markham–Thornhill, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources), The Honorable MP Michael Ma (Markham–Unionville), The Honorable MPP Logan Kanapathi (Markham–Thornhill), Markham Councilors Joe Li, Isla Lee, and Ritch Lau, along with Jolene Yang representing Councilor Amanda Collucci. A greeting note from Councilor Alan Ho was also read.The ribbon-cutting was led by Jet Li, Founder & CEO of ShutterLux, who welcomed guests alongside community leaders. The event featured live entertainment, exclusive promotions, and the launch of the $10,000 Window Makeover Contest, which runs until September 15, 2025.“This flagship is more than just a showroom — it’s a place for homeowners, builders, and designers to explore the very best in Canadian-made quality,” said Jet Li. “We’re proud to bring the largest selection of premium window treatments in the country to Markham, and to celebrate by giving back through our $10,000 Window Makeover Contest.”A Flagship Experience for Homeowners and Industry ProfessionalsSpanning more than 8,000 square feet, the Markham showroom is designed to inspire. Visitors can explore fully staged product displays, meet with experienced design consultants, and see firsthand the craftsmanship of Canadian-made custom California shutters, blinds, and drapery. The location also offers motorized solutions ideal for both residential and commercial projects, including hospitality, healthcare, and real estate developments.Canadian-Made Quality at Factory-Direct PricingShutterLux has built its reputation on delivering high-quality, custom-fit window treatments at competitive prices. By offering factory-direct savings and a five-star customer service experience, the brand has become a trusted partner for homeowners, builders, interior designers, and commercial clients across Ontario.Seven Locations and GrowingWith the addition of the Markham flagship, ShutterLux now operates seven locations across Ontario, including Toronto, Scarborough, Oakville, Niagara, Hamilton, and Markham. The company has plans for continued expansion, furthering its mission to make premium window coverings accessible to more Canadians.$10,000 Window Makeover ContestTo celebrate the grand opening, ShutterLux is giving Ontario residents the chance to win a $10,000 Window Makeover. Contest entries are open until September 15, 2025, and can be made by visiting the Markham showroom. Full contest rules and details are available in-store and on our promotions page.About ShutterLuxShutterLux is a Canadian-owned leader in premium window coverings, specializing in custom California shutters, blinds, drapery, and motorized window treatments for both residential and commercial spaces. With seven window treatments and coverings showrooms across Ontario, ShutterLux is known for Canadian-made quality, factory-direct savings, and exceptional customer service.Media Contact:Adryanna T. Muncoro – Communications, Media & PR Representative1.647.556.0936 | adryanna@shutterlux.ca

ShutterLux Markham Grand Opening – Largest Window Coverings Showroom in Canada $10K Giveaway

