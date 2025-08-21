SportsWorldChicago.com Integrates SportRadar, Bringing Official Statcast Data & MLB Content to Its eCommerce Experience

SportRadar (NASDAQ:SRAD)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsWorldChicago.com, the premier destination for Chicago Cubs sports merchandise and souvenirs, across from Wrigley Field, is proud to announce the integration of SportRadar, the global leader in sports data and analytics, into its eCommerce platform. This partnership brings official MLB Statcast data, real-time statistics, and immersive sports content directly to the shopping experience, delivering deeper engagement for fans and customers alike.

With this integration, customers browsing SportsWorldChicago.com can now access advanced player, Chicago Cubs and all MLB team metrics powered by SportRadar, including Statcast tracking, performance analytics, and dynamic content. Whether users are shopping for their favorite player's jersey or looking to compare stats before buying memorabilia, the new platform offers an interactive, data-rich experience tailored for today’s modern sports fan.

"This is more than just a data integration—it's about transforming how fans engage with sports merchandise," said Bradley Rosen, Partner at SportsWorldChicago.com. "By incorporating SportRadar’s Statcast data into our shopping experience, we’re giving our customers a smarter, more personalized way to connect with the teams and players they love. It’s an exciting evolution for our business and our fans."

Key Features of the Integration Include:

- Real-time Statcast data and player analytics embedded across MLB product pages

- Interactive content modules showcasing team stats, leader-boards, and player trends

- Personalized fan experiences with tailored product recommendations based on team affinity

- A seamless blend of shopping and Major League Baseball intelligence for collectors, fantasy players, and die-hard fans

This move represents SportsWorldChicago.com’s commitment to innovation and fan engagement, setting a new benchmark for sports retail. By combining SportRadar’s trusted data platform with a premier eCommerce experience, the site now offers fans an immersive destination that celebrates the full spectrum of the game.

About SportsWorldChicago.com

SportsWorldChicago.com is a leading online retailer specializing in officially licensed Chicago sports apparel, merchandise, and collectibles. With a deep connection to the city’s iconic teams and a passion for fan experience, the platform is a trusted source for sports lovers across the country.

About SportRadar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

