From Federal Contracts to Fortune 500: The BOW Collective’s Growth Conference Champions Small Business Advancement

WASHINGTON D.C. , DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BOW Collective , a powerful alliance of over 300 Black women business owners, is making waves once again. Collectively generating more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue, these CEOs are set to host the Growth Conference 2025—a national virtual summit designed to propel women entrepreneurs to new heights in government and commercial contracting.Taking place November 12–13, 2025, the Growth Conference is intentionally crafted to support women-owned businesses at every stage—whether rebuilding, scaling, or diversifying. With the theme “Grow Forward: Building Momentum in Every Season,” the two-day event will feature curated breakout tracks, live matchmaking sessions, executive keynotes, and wellness-infused moments that nurture the whole businesswoman.“This conference is more than a professional development event—it’s a strategic intervention,” said Michelle Taylor, President and CEO of BETAH Associates and Co-Chair of the BOW Collective's GovCon Committee. “We are creating a space where women-owned businesses don’t just learn about opportunities—they walk away prepared to win contracts, build capacity, and scale with confidence.”The BOW Collective is nationally recognized for its mission to dismantle systemic barriers and create equitable access for diverse women in business. Its members represent high-performing companies across sectors including IT, healthcare, construction, marketing, logistics, and professional services. Together, they champion economic mobility and supplier diversity by supporting one another and forging new pathways to capital and contracts.“Our Growth conference is more than networking—it’s a catalyst for transformation,” said Theresa Harrison, Sr. Managing Partner of GEORGE STREET Services, Inc., Founder and CEO of MisInformant, LLC and Executive Champion of The BOW Collective GOVCON, Commercial and Contracts Committee. “We are creating a space where small businesses don’t just meet potential partners—they walk away with the insights, relationships, and strategies needed to compete, collaborate, and grow in the corporate marketplace.”Conference Highlights Include:Three content-rich tracks: Federal Government Contracting, State/Global Opportunities, and Commercial Sector SuccessLive matchmaking with agency and corporate procurement officersExecutive keynotes on diversification, pricing, and storytellingTargeted media and visibility coaching to increase brand presenceOptional wellness breaks designed for resilience and renewal“We’re bringing together decision-makers and doers—from agency leaders to powerhouse CEOs—so real opportunities can emerge from real conversations,” said Jackie Lopez, President of Premier Enterprise Solutions and Co-Chair of the BOW Collective's GovCon Committee. “If you’re serious about expanding in the government space, this is the one conference you can’t afford to miss.”Early registration and sponsorship opportunities open in August. To receive updates and secure your spot, visit https://thebowcollective.swoogo.com/bowgrowthtest/9434920 About The BOW Collective:The BOW Collectiveis a professional sisterhood of over 300 Black women business owners leading companies that collectively generate $1.7 billion in annual revenue. As business philanthropists, advocates, and thought leaders, BOW members are reshaping the landscape of government and corporate contracting while creating a legacy of wealth, equity, and opportunity for generations to come.

