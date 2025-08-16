Statement by Prime Minister Carney following the Alaska Summit

CANADA, August 16 - “The leadership of President Trump and the United States is creating the opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine.

Robust and credible security guarantees are essential to any just and lasting peace. I welcome the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees as part of Coalition of the Willing’s efforts. Canada is co-ordinating closely with President Zelenskyy and our partners in the Coalition of the Willing to intensify our steadfast support for Ukraine and our shared commitment to its peace and security.”