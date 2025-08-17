Gladys Martin Inspires Transformation With New Book I Am Phoenix Rising

Gladys Martin

Award-winning author and motivational speaker shares a powerful guide to self-acceptance, empowerment, and authentic living.

NEY YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gladys Martin, internationally recognized author, entrepreneur, life coach, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, announces the release of her groundbreaking nonfiction work, I AM Phoenix Rising. Winner of the 2025 International Impact Book Award in the Personal Growth and Development category, this transformative guide invites readers to embark on a courageous journey toward self-discovery and empowerment, inspired by the mythical phoenix’s rebirth.

A compelling contribution to the self-growth and development genre, I AM Phoenix Rising challenges readers to confront and overcome fear, limiting beliefs, and personal obstacles. With each chapter, Martin offers a clear roadmap for cultivating inner strength, finding peace, and living in alignment with one’s truest self. The book’s blend of heartfelt storytelling and practical tools makes it a powerful companion for anyone ready to break free from the constraints holding them back.

Martin’s inspiration for I AM Phoenix Rising is deeply personal. Drawing from her own life experiences, she shares an intimate and authentic perspective that resonates with readers navigating challenges of their own. Her voice is both compassionate and empowering, encouraging transformation from the inside out.

This book is for anyone yearning to live authentically, embrace their inner power, and create a life of meaning and purpose. Its universal message speaks to individuals at every stage of life — from those seeking a fresh start to those pursuing deeper self-understanding.

Born and raised in the Philippines before moving to Canada in 2009, Gladys Martin is a multifaceted leader. In addition to her authorship, she serves as Founding Director of New Hope Foundation of Manitoba Inc., advocating for mental health, addiction recovery, and homelessness, and as Board President of Kids Depot Cooperative Daycare Inc., addressing critical childcare needs in her province. Her philanthropic and motivational work reflects the same themes of resilience and renewal found throughout her writing.

I AM Phoenix Rising is now available through major online retailers: https://a.co/d/63Viazv. Martin plans to continue her advocacy and writing, with future projects focused on empowerment and community transformation.

