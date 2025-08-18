Borough of Westwood and Bergen County Players Present 'Carole King Wannabe Karaoke Night in the Park' on September 6th

BCP opens its 93rd season with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. BCP's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Opens on September 13. NYC based Hadar Baron stars as Carole King in BCP's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, opening on September 13 in Oradell.

My life has been a tapestry of rich and royal hue, an everlasting vision of the ever-changing view.” — Carole King

ORADELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the upcoming 55th anniversary of the release of Carole King's iconic album 'Tapestry', the Borough of Westwood and Bergen County Players (BCP) are inviting residents of Westwood and nearby towns to take part in the "Carole King Wannabe Karaoke Night in the Park" on Saturday, September 6th from 5:30 to 7:30pm. This special event will turn Westwood’s historic Veterans’ Park lawn (50 Madison Avenue) into a jam-packed outdoor festival of singing and dancing, culminating in a special sneak peek performance from the cast of BCP’s upcoming production of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. It will give generations of fans the opportunity to join together in celebration of King's anthology and will capture the "beautiful" spirit of a unique time in music history!

Participants can take the stage and sing their favorite Carole King song or just grab a spot on the lawn with blankets and picnic baskets to enjoy a night of music and dancing with family and friends. All those who participate will be entered into a drawing for free tickets to a show during BCP's 2025-2026 season!

Revered as one of the greatest albums of all time, Carole King’s 1971 chart-topping, multiplatinum classic ‘Tapestry’ solidified the singer/songwriter genre and forever cemented her as an iconic artist and songwriter. The enduring popularity of songs like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “So Far Away,” to name a few, highlight the intergenerational appeal of King’s music.

BCP is excited to kick off its 93rd season in September with the area premiere of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. Based on the life of Carole King, one of the most successful songwriters in history, this nostalgic and captivating musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical), ran on Broadway for nearly seven years. Featuring some of King's classic songs, the story depicts King's journey from young songwriter to a solo artist, highlighting her creative evolution and the challenges she faced. With a stirring book by the late Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, BCP’s production will be directed by Alyson Cohn, with musical direction by Steve Bell. New York City based Hadar Baron will portray Carole King.

All performances of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical will take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. More info about BCP’s 2025-2026 season can be found at www.bcplayers.org or by calling the box office at 201-261-4200. BCP will donate a portion of its 2025-2026 season's proceeds to Joan's Joy Foundation of Hillsdale, New Jersey. The Foundation honors the memory of 7-year-old Girl Scout Joan Angela D’Alessandro. More info about the Foundation can be found at http://joansjoy.org/.

The mission of the Westwood Recreation Department is to offer experiences and a range of services to residents of the borough. Programs and events promote appreciation for Westwood's parks and encourage family and community participation. Westwood special events add a special hometown touch to annual traditions and celebrations. More info about Westwood Special Events can be found at www.westwoodnj.gov.

