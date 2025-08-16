WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Public Safety and Security Market Reach USD 832.1 Billion by 2031 Growing at 7.5% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global public safety and security market was valued at $405.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $832.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A18443 Driving FactorsSurge in instances of terrorist activities & security breaches and increase in government regulations and policies about public safety have boosted the growth of the global public safety and security market. However, lack of interoperability of systems and high installation cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of big data analytics in public safety and security would open new opportunities in the future.Market SegmentationThe public safety and security market is segmented on the basis of by offering, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is categorized into solutions, and service. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into emergency communication and incident management, surveillance and security, disaster management. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into government & public sector, transportation, healthcare, retail, education, manufacturing, others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players that operate in the public safety and security industry are Ambee, Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc, Carbyne, Esri, General Dynamics Corporation, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Idemia, IBM Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corporation, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A18443 By region, the global public safety and security market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031, due to growing need to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data government. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, due to increasing economic advancement and various government initiatives.By application, the disaster management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, as it is an essential service to provide direct updates on water levels and pond data to deal with disaster situations in cities. However, the surveillance and security segment dominated the market in terms revenue in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global public safety and security market, owing to increasing illegal events, terrorism, and fraudulent activities coupled with stringent government norms.By industry vertical, the government & public sector segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global public safety and security industry, due to rise in adoption of various technologies by the government & public sector for predicting and analyzing criminal activities across nations. However, the healthcare segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for various incident and surveillance systems in the healthcare sector for monitoring critical conditions of patients.By offering, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Public safety and security services provides professional services such as implementation, training & support, and consulting services. However, the solution segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global public safety and security market in 2021, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand of AI technology and IoT device among various governments across the globe to protect countries and citizens from various terrorist attack.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global public safety and security market, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of AI-based solutions among the government and large organizations across the globe to prevent and predict crimes as well as to increase the security of organizations. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in trend in developing nations to install IoT-enabled smart security systems to capture, store, and analyze continuous video streams.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/public-safety-and-security-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● During the pandemic, the demand for public safety and security solution and services increased owing to rise in investment in public safety solution to curb the spread of the virus.● The crime rates and terrorist activities increased during the pandemic, which positively affected to the market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 